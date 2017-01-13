NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Chelsea axe top scorer Costa after China link - reports

2017-01-13 22:25
Diego Costa (Getty Images)
London - Diego Costa's future at Premier League leaders Chelsea was plunged into doubt on Friday after their leading scorer was reportedly dropped for Saturday's away match with champions Leicester.

The 28-year-old Spanish international, who has scored 14 goals in 19 games this season, is believed to have had a bust-up at the club over the level of his fitness and has not trained all week.

The bombshell news came after the Brazil-born, naturalised Spaniard was linked with a lucrative salary offer from a Chinese club worth a mind-boggling 30million (€34m, $36.5m) a year.

Only last month Chelsea manager Antonio Conte had been singing the player's praises saying he was a reformed character from the one who had sulked his way through the previous unhappy campaign.

Many fans blamed the temperamental striker for causing Jose Mourinho's sacking.

"I'm happy for him because he is showing great passion. In every game he is showing great commitment and work rate to help the team," Conte said.

"It's fantastic and it's important to continue this way. Diego for sure is a great striker.

"He is enjoying playing his football. Now he is showing his passion in the right way."

Costa signed a five-year deal on his arrival in July 2014 for 32million which leaves two-and-a-half years to run on his contract and Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is believed to be unwilling to sell him.

His goals have been instrumental in Chelsea going on a 13 match winning run in the Premier League which was brought to an end by a 2-0 defeat at the hands of fellow London side Tottenham Hotspur just over a week ago.

In his absence on Saturday, Belgian star Eden Hazard could replace him up front as he did against Bournemouth when the Spaniard was suspended.

However, regardless of Abramovich's determination not to offload him, one English bookmaker cut the price of his leaving in the January transfer window to 2/1.

Stormers announce 5 new signings Embroidery gaffe puts Amla's 100th Test - in 2016! Van Zyl's SA Open ace wins R1.9m BMW JP dazzles, AB slot poser deepens 100th Test? Hash had other worries
2017 wish list for SA rugby WATCH: Djokovic hits Warne for SIX for charity Jackman: Golden voice wasted Bafana job: Why Pitso prefers staying at 'Downs Chair umpire makes tennis history for SA

