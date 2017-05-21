NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Champions Chelsea end with five-star performance

2017-05-21 19:25
Chelsea’s manager Antonio Conte is lifted into the air by his players after winning the league championship. Picture: Matt Dunham / ap
Cape Town - Chelsea ended the Premier League season with a 5-1 win over Sunderland at Stamford Bridge on Sunday evening.

In a match where Chelsea were expected to be dominant, Sunderland grabbed a shock lead in the third minute when Manquillo latched onto a rebound from Larsson’s free kick. 

The hosts responded quickly in the eighth minute when Alonso’s free kick rebounded off the post and Willian lashed the ball under Jordan Pickford to equalise.

In the 26th minute, departing Chelsea captain John Terry was substituted and applauded off by his teammates who formed a guard of honor for him.

In the second half Eden Hazard scored a stunning second for Chelsea after Diego Costa put him through. Costa was then substituted for Michy Batshuayi and waved to the home fans.

Pedro was brought on for Hazard in the 77th minute and added Chelsea’s third as he headed in from close range.

In added time Batshuayi grabbed a quick double as he first poked home from a Pedro cross and then was well found on the right wing by Cesc Fabregas before cutting inside and curling his second past Pickford.

The result saw Chelsea, already confirmed champions, finish the season with 93 points.

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

