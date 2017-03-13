NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Cech leaps to Sanchez's defence

2017-03-13 20:34
Alexis Sanchez. (Ben Stansall, AFP)
Related Links

Cape Town - Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech has defended striker Alexis Sanchez, dismissing media reports suggesting the Chilean was laughing at the side's collapse during their Champions League defeat at home to Bayern Munich last week.

Sanchez was seen to be laughing with Cech on the bench after the striker had been substituted in the 73rd minute of the 5-1 loss as the North London club crashed out of Europe, 10-2 on aggregate in the first knockout round.

"It is sad and he was as sad as I have seen him," the former Chelsea goalkeeper said.

"I found it very disrespectful to the player. But obviously you can take the picture and you can interpret it the way you want, unfortunately.

"But we the players, we know exactly what he said and we know how he was hurting and he was as disappointed as anybody else. It is unfortunate and disappointing."

The North London club have lost five of their last eight matches in all competitions and the former Czech international said that the players must carry the blame as much as manager Arsene Wenger.

"Everybody has to share the responsibility for the position we are in and everybody has to work to get ourselves out of it," Cech added.

"So as a player you focus on that and I believe as a manager he does the same thing. This is going to be the key now, be ready, be prepared as a team and then do the best we can do."

Fifth-placed Arsenal visit eighth-placed West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

Read more on:    arsenal  |  english premiership  |  petr cech  |  soccer
NEXT ON SPORT24X

United in crisis as no strikers fit to face Chelsea

2017-03-13 18:21

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
WATCH: Cyclist blown backwards by epic winds! No refunds for riders in cancelled CT Cycle Tour 5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 3 Cape Town Cycle Tour cancelled Blitzboks go down in Vancouver final
5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 3 WATCH: Cyclist blown backwards by epic winds! Kings skipper: Ref was soft on Stormers Blitzboks go down in Vancouver final Federer cruises, Anderson ousted

Fixtures
13 March 2017
Chelsea v Watford, Stamford Bridge 22:00
18 March 2017
West Bromwich Albion v Arsenal, The Hawthorns 14:30
Stoke City v Chelsea, Britannia Stadium 17:00
Everton v Hull City, Goodison Park 17:00
West Ham United v Leicester City, London Stadium 17:00
Crystal Palace v Watford, Selhurst Park 17:00
Sunderland v Burnley, Stadium of Light 17:00
AFC Bournemouth v Swansea City, Vitality Stadium 19:30
19 March 2017
Middlesbrough v Manchester United, Riverside Stadium 14:00
Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton, White Hart Lane 16:15
Manchester City v Liverpool, Etihad Stadium 18:30
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Emotional celebrations at Camp Nou after Barcelona's historic victory
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 