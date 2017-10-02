NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Cech hails Arsenal attitude after Brighton win

2017-10-02 17:53
Petr Cech (Getty Images)
Cape Town - Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech has praised his team's efforts in their 2-0 Premier League victory over Brighton at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

The Gunners secured a relatively comfortable win against the Seagulls, thanks to goals from Nacho Monreal and Alex Iwobi.

Cech was happy with the attitude shown by Arsene Wenger's side, especially in defence, and believes it provides a blueprint for future games.

"It would have been nice to score more goals and have the last part of the game a bit quieter, but everybody did their job and I thought that we had the right attitude to defend the clean sheet and play until the last second," Cech told the club's official website.

"As a team, we're playing really well at the moment. You can see that everybody is doing the job. You can always improve, though, and today we gave away too many balls.

"We made some rushed decisions, so we can obviously improve that, but as a team the courage is there, the defensive attitude, the offensive work. This is the way to go forward."

