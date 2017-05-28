NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Carrick pens new Man United deal

2017-05-28 10:30
Michael Carrick (Gettty Images)
Cape Town - Veteran Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick has agreed a one-year contract extension at Old Trafford.

Carrick’s deal was due to expire this summer and the 35-year-old had been ready to retire, if Jose Mourinho decided against keeping him at the club.

But a week ahead of his Man United testimonial, the club have confirmed that Carrick will be staying put for at least another 12 months.

"I am delighted that my journey with this great club is going to continue,” said Carrick.

"My focus now is looking ahead to my testimonial match next Sunday. It will be a very proud moment for me and my family, and is the perfect way to top what has already been a great season.

"I am thrilled that the fans will also get to see our shiny new Europa League trophy on the day."

Carrick has remained an important figure for United this season after making 38 appearances for Mourinho’s men, including 18 Premier League starts.

Mourinho said: "I have thoroughly enjoyed working with Michael over this past season. He is one of the true professionals of the game.

"Not only is he a great footballer, he is also a fantastic human being and a great role model to our younger members of the team.”

