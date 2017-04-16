NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Can United stop the Chelsea machine?

2017-04-16 06:11
BEAST: Zlatan Ibrahimovic will carry the hopes of Man United. (Jean Catuffe, Getty Images)
Related Links
-

Johannesburg - Form and history favour Chelsea as they travel to a Manchester United side desperate to take the all-important fourth position from their cross-city rivals Manchester City.

If you are a Red Devils fan with the means to travel back in time, you will have to set the clock to October 2012 to enjoy the last time your side overcame the Blues.

The weight of history is unlikely to cause José Mourinho much concern, however, especially since his side has shown no small amount of resilience in reviving their Champions League ambitions recently, by virtue of their Premier League and Europa League performances.

Bereft of confidence

Key to both overcoming their league-topping opponents – and outperforming the Citizens in the race for the last remaining Champions League spot – would be to do as Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs suggested a few days ago and break their reliance on the goals of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

With 30 matches played in the league, the Swede is Mourinho’s only player to see his league goal tally in the double figures – a worrying statistic given the 35-year-old player is likely to depart at the end of the season.

Antonio Conte’s Chelsea have had no such problems this season. In fact, this has been a campaign of few difficulties.

The Italian has managed to convert a side bereft of all confidence into one that has looked like a championship-winning outfit from virtually day one.

What will fill the club’s ambitious fans and owner’s hearts with confidence will be the manner that their side responded to a shock home defeat to Crystal Palace two weeks ago.

By retaining composure and winning their subsequent matches against Manchester City and Bournemouth, they denied Tottenham Hotspur the opportunity to reduce the points gap to four – the lowest it would have been since week 15.

As it stands, however, the title looks to be Conte’s to lose; a fact that Sunday's match-up is unlikely to alter.

In the West Midlands, West Bromwich Albion host third-placed Liverpool in a match that is a must-win for the visitors.

The Reds have played one match more than Manchester City, and lead them by only two points.

Manchester United have played two matches less and find themselves only six points adrift of Jürgen Klopp’s side, and anything but all three points for the visitors could well result in their losing valuable ground in the race for a top-four finish.

At eighth position on the league, the Baggies may be well-positioned for their best Premier League finish, but their recent form is nothing short of appalling, having lost four of their last six matches and taken only a single point from the last nine on offer. TEAMtalk Media

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Title race – you snooze, you lose

2017-04-16 06:10

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

24.com publishes all comments posted on articles provided that they adhere to our Comments Policy. Should you wish to report a comment for editorial review, please do so by clicking the 'Report Comment' button to the right of each comment.

Comment on this story
0 comments
Add your comment
avatar
Logout
Comment 0 characters remaining
Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: Stormers 16-29 Lions Lions down Stormers to make massive statement As it happened: Bulls 26 Jaguares 13 Blitzboks let it slip against England in Singapore Kings crash to defeat in Brisbane
Currie Cup a no-go for Super Rugby entry KP, Gayle confirmed for SA T20 spectacle PIC: Shirtless Player alone on beach after #SB2K17 snub Agassi: Federer could play for 'four or five years' Super Rugby axe: EP president not panicking

Fixtures
16 April 2017
West Bromwich Albion v Liverpool, The Hawthorns 14:30
Manchester United v Chelsea, Old Trafford 17:00
17 April 2017
Middlesbrough v Arsenal, Riverside Stadium 21:00
22 April 2017
Hull City v Watford, Kingston Communications Stadium 16:00
Swansea City v Stoke City, Liberty Stadium 16:00
West Ham United v Everton, London Stadium 16:00
AFC Bournemouth v Middlesbrough, Vitality Stadium 16:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

Lions to beat Stormers in Newlands thriller says Mark Keohane
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 