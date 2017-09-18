Cahill: Good point against Arsenal

Cape Town - Chelsea captain Gary Cahill admits it was disappointing to draw 0-0 against Arsenal on Sunday but believes it was a good point nonetheless.

The Blues were unable to break down the Gunners defence at Stamford Bridge and played out a goalless draw in the end, taking their points tally for the season up to 10 after five games.

"It was frustrating in some ways," The Englishman said, as quoted by the club's official website.

"Obviously we wanted to win the game, but if we weren’t going to win, it was important we didn’t lose. It’s a good point.

"We tried to create. We have created more in recent games, but we were playing against good opposition. There were a couple of chances for either side. We had that Pedro chance early on, but it was cagey.

"It felt frustrating because we were trying and trying, but they defended well and limited us to a few chances. We had a lot of the ball but couldn’t quite open them up.

"It was a good, competitive London derby. I don’t think there was too much in the game. Late on it was opening up, and maybe we could have nicked the win then, but it wasn’t to be.

"We want to win every home game. We feel we have the ability to go for three points every time we play here, and we tried to do that, but we take the point."