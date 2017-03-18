Bournemouth on the rise as Swansea slump

Bournemouth - Bournemouth bolstered their bid for Premier League survival and pushed Swansea deeper into the relegation mire as Benik Afobe inspired a 2-0 home win on Saturday.

Eddie Howe's side took the lead at Dean Court thanks to a first-half own goal from Alfie Mawson, who deflected in Afobe's shot.

Afobe struck after the interval to ensure the Cherries enjoyed consecutive Premier League wins for the first time since March 2016.

Bournemouth are now nine points above the relegation zone, while Swansea sit just one place and three points clear of the bottom three following a fourth defeat in their last six games.

Dragged deeper into trouble by a loss at relegation rivals Hull in their previous match, Swansea arrived on the south coast having conceded 61 goals this season.

Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser posed problems for that leaky Swansea defence early on as he side-footed just wide from the edge of the area, while Swansea appealed in vain for a penalty after Marc Pugh blocked with his arm.

Josh King had scored nine times in his last 10 league games, but the Bournemouth striker nearly found the net at the wrong end when his headed clearance from Gylfi Sigurdsson's free-kick drifted just wide of the far post.

Bournemouth's luck was in and they enjoyed more good fortune to break the deadlock in the 31st minute.

Taking possession 20 yards from goal, Afobe advanced before hitting a low shot that appeared to be going wide before it struck Mawson on the shin and deflected past wrong-footed goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.

Sigurdsson threatened an equaliser when he almost caught out Bournemouth keeper Artur Boruc with a swerving effort.

Dan Gosling drew a good stop from Fabianski early in the second half and Bournemouth's pressure was rewarded with a second goal in the 72nd minute.

King slid the ball through to Afobe, who adjusted his body quickly and steered his shot under Fabianski.