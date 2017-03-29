NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Bolasie: Everton powerless to stop Lukaku leaving

2017-03-29 15:43
Romelu Lukaku (Getty)
Cape Town - Everton winger Yannick Bolasie admits the club cannot stop Romelu Lukaku if the striker wants to move to a bigger team.

The 23-year-old Lukaku, who is the Premier League's leading scorer with 21 goals, has indicated that he wants to leave Goodison Park to play Champions League football.

The Toffees though are determined to keep their man and have offered the Belgium international a new contract - which he rejected -  but Bolasie, who is currently out injured, says he is not surprised by his teammates ambition.

Bolasie told Sky Sports: "I speak to Rom [Lukaku] every day and when a man has his plan, he has his plan. You can't really stop that.

"Players have ambition, as players they want to play in the highest team possible and Rom for me right now, at his age, is a world class striker and there aren't many about like him.

"I'm not surprised but I'm sure that Everton are going to find a way to deal with it."

