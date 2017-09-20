NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Blind: United players work for each other

2017-09-20 22:38
Daley Blind (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Manchester United defender Daley Blind believes the players are all working hard for each other and relishing the strong competition for places.

The Red Devils have a deep squad this season, which makes it hard for everyone to play as much as they would ideally want, but Blind has praised his teammates' attitude and togetherness.

"I think, if you have a big squad, the competition is high in the training sessions," he said, according to the club's official website. 

"It makes you better as a player and also as a team, and it shows the strength of the competition if someone comes in and they’re ready. I think it’s very good.

"I think we’re feeling good as a team. I think we show it on the pitch, how eager we are to win, how bad we want it and how we want to work for each other.

"That’s the most important thing, but we still have to keep our feet on the ground.

"We have to work hard every day to get where we want. That starts in the training sessions and we have to show it on the pitch in every game."

United have won four out of five Premier League games thus far and are tied for first position in the standings with Manchester City.

Dutch international Krul makes Brighton move permanent

2017-09-20 22:42

