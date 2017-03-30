NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Bilic unfazed by sack rumours

2017-03-30 22:02
Slaven Bilic (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - West Ham manager Slaven Bilic insists he isn't bothered by speculation regarding his future at the Premier League club, and remains focused on the job at hand.

The Hammers are 12th in the league standings after losing three consecutive games, which has fueled rumours that their Croatian coach may be in danger of being sacked.

"I just concentrate on my job. Nothing has changed in the last few days. I am focused on the next game," Bilic said, according to BBC.

"That [speculation] does not worry me. We are in a position where we can have a good finish to the season. But my head is clear and I am totally motivated and focused."

Meanwhile, defender Aaron Cresswell has voiced his support for Bilic, stating that the players are working hard to get back to winning ways.

"Hopefully we can turn it around and take that pressure off everyone," Cresswell said. "He [Bilic] is positive and passionate about his job.

"He is bubbly around the place and wants to stay in a positive mood and, as players, that's what we want. We know we haven't been good enough, especially of late."

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Lane: Pirates players need their backsides whipped

39 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Bok jersey has lost its meaning - Jean Super Rugby: Weekend teams Weather gods turn on Proteas! Div spots potential weakness in NZ rugby De Kock reaches new career rankings high
South African rugby NEEDS to host RWC 2023 Lorgat provides latest on T20 Global League Bulls: For starters, where’s the passion? CSA to have 'Fikile ban' overturned? Duminy’s thin ice … it’s cracked!

Fixtures
01 April 2017
Liverpool v Everton, Anfield 13:30
Leicester City v Stoke City, King Power Stadium 16:00
Hull City v West Ham United, Kingston Communications Stadium 16:00
Manchester United v West Bromwich Albion, Old Trafford 16:00
Chelsea v Crystal Palace, Stamford Bridge 16:00
Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur, Turf Moor 16:00
Watford v Sunderland, Vicarage Road Stadium 16:00
Southampton v AFC Bournemouth, St. Mary's Stadium 18:30
02 April 2017
Swansea City v Middlesbrough, Liberty Stadium 14:30
Arsenal v Manchester City, Emirates Stadium 17:00
04 April 2017
Leicester City v Sunderland, King Power Stadium 20:45
Burnley v Stoke City, Turf Moor 20:45
Watford v West Bromwich Albion, Vicarage Road Stadium 20:45
Manchester United v Everton, Old Trafford 21:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane makes his Lions v Sharks pick
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 