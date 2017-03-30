Bilic unfazed by sack rumours

Cape Town - West Ham manager Slaven Bilic insists he isn't bothered by speculation regarding his future at the Premier League club, and remains focused on the job at hand.

The Hammers are 12th in the league standings after losing three consecutive games, which has fueled rumours that their Croatian coach may be in danger of being sacked.

"I just concentrate on my job. Nothing has changed in the last few days. I am focused on the next game," Bilic said, according to BBC.

"That [speculation] does not worry me. We are in a position where we can have a good finish to the season. But my head is clear and I am totally motivated and focused."

Meanwhile, defender Aaron Cresswell has voiced his support for Bilic, stating that the players are working hard to get back to winning ways.

"Hopefully we can turn it around and take that pressure off everyone," Cresswell said. "He [Bilic] is positive and passionate about his job.

"He is bubbly around the place and wants to stay in a positive mood and, as players, that's what we want. We know we haven't been good enough, especially of late."