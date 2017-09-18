NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Betting firm offers odds on dead ex-player becoming boss

2017-09-18 19:47
Ugo Ehiogu (Getty Images)
Related Links

London - A betting firm has apologised after it gave customers the option of betting on a dead former footballer becoming the next manager of Birmingham City.

Paddy Power briefly advertised odds of 66/1 on ex-Aston Villa and England defender Ugo Ehiogu taking charge of rivals Birmingham, following the sacking of manager Harry Redknapp.

Ehiogu died at the age of 44 after suffering a cardiac arrest on April 20 at Tottenham's training ground, where he worked as a coach with their Under-23 side.

Ehiogu's inclusion provoked anger on social media.

"This was a genuine error," Paddy Power said in a statement.

"A trader re-used an old market as a template for this one, and didn't notice that Mr Ehiogu was included.

"Obviously, that was a mistake, one which was rectified as soon as it was spotted, within minutes."

A spokesperson said customers were able to put money on Ehiogu for "less than five minutes" before the error was discovered, adding that nobody actually placed that particular bet.

He added: "We would like to apologise to Mr Ehiogu's family if they did see the tweet. It was obviously a mistake and no offence was meant."

Read more on:    paddy power  |  birmingham  |  ugo ehiogu  |  soccer
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Good news on injury front for Pirates quintet

34 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Allister has ignored Bok danger signs Internet goes meme-crazy after Boks' worst Test loss 5 talking points: All Blacks v Boks Mallett: Criticising Boks like clubbing a baby seal 7 Boks released for Currie Cup duty
5 talking points: All Blacks v Boks Defiant Coetzee: We're on the right track Venter urges Bok fans to keep the faith WRAP: English Premiership WRAP: PSL

Fixtures
Saturday, 23 September 2017
West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur, London Stadium 13:30
Stoke City v Chelsea, Bet365 Stadium 16:00
Manchester City v Crystal Palace, Etihad Stadium 16:00
Everton v AFC Bournemouth, Goodison Park 16:00
Swansea City v Watford, Liberty Stadium 16:00
Southampton v Manchester United, St. Mary's Stadium 16:00
Burnley v Huddersfield Town, Turf Moor 16:00
Leicester City v Liverpool, King Power Stadium 18:30
Sunday, 24 September 2017
Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United, The American Express Community Stadium 17:00
Monday, 25 September 2017
Arsenal v West Bromwich Albion, Emirates Stadium 21:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2017/18 season?

Latest Multimedia

Laureus SA hosts star-studded summit in Mauritius
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 