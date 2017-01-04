Benteke facing lengthy spell out injured

Christian Benteke is facing a potential spell on the sidelines after being withdrawn from Crystal Palace's 2-1 loss to Swansea City on Tuesday.



The 26-year-old striker, who is the reported subject of a £40m bid from Chinese Super League side Beijing Guoan, had to be withdrawn from the Vitality Stadium tie at half time.

He is believed to have damaged shoulder ligaments after clashing with Swansea goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski, for which Palace boss Sam Allardyce felt his side should have won a penalty.

Reports suggest the former Aston Villa and Liverpool forward will have a scan on Wednesday to determine the extent of the damage.

After the game, Allardyce criticised referee Paul Tierney for waving play on and not awarding his side a spot-kick.

He said: "The goalie has cleaned him out and I can't understand (how it was not a red card and penalty). Maybe I can.

"He (Tierney) might have found it difficult to make the big judgements and chose not to do it in case he got it wrong.

"Unfortunately for him he did get it wrong, massively wrong."

Palace now sit just one point clear of the relegation zone with Allardyce yet to win match after replacing Alan Pardew as manager.