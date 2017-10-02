Benitez praises Joselu performance in Liverpool draw

Cape Town - Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez praised Joselu's performance against Liverpool on Sunday, claiming that the striker did everything that was asked of him.



Philippe Coutinho put the Reds in front early in the clash, but Joselu was in the right place at the right time to profit off of a fortuitous scenario which saw the ball rebound off his shin and into the back of the net following Joel Matip's attempted tackle.

The game played out to a 1-1 draw and Benitez was pleased with the work the 27-year-old put in on the day to help the Magpies clinch a point at home.

“I told him before the game that he didn’t have to worry about missing opportunities,” said Benitez, as quoted by the Shields Gazette.

“He just had to make sure he worked hard for the team, won the ball in the air, held up the ball and linked the attack with midfield.

“He put in a lot of hard work, and this time he scored a goal as well. You can’t ask for more.”