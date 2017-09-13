Bellerin: Don't count Arsenal out of title race

Cape Town - Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin insists the Gunners remain Premier League title challengers and that those who discount them don't know football.

Arsene Wenger's charges have blown hot and cold in the first four games of the season.

They beat Leicester City 4-3 on the opening weekend before losing at Stoke City and getting hammered 4-0 at Liverpool.

However, they bounced back on Saturday by comfortably defeating Bournemouth 3-0. Bellerin remains confident that the Gunners will be challenging for top spot at the end of the season, using Chelsea's last campaign as an example. "The season before was not a good one for them (Chelsea)," he told Sky Sports website.

"There was a lot of criticism for them and their new manager. Nobody knew what was going to happen. Then, after a poor start, they won 13 games in a row which is something to admire. It's not about how you start but how consistent you are and how you finish it. "That's why Chelsea won the league. There are so many games to play. It's only been four games now and six points can be very valuable. Whoever is ruling us out already doesn't know about football."



