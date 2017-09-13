Bellerin: Don't count Arsenal out of title race

Arsene Wenger's charges have blown hot and cold in the first four
games of the season.
They beat Leicester City 4-3 on the opening weekend
before losing at Stoke City and getting hammered 4-0 at Liverpool.
However, they bounced back on Saturday by comfortably defeating
Bournemouth 3-0.
Bellerin remains confident that the Gunners will be challenging for top spot at the end of the season, using
Chelsea's last campaign as an example.
"The season before was not a good one for them (Chelsea)," he told Sky Sports website.
"There was a lot of criticism for them and their new manager. Nobody
knew what was going to happen. Then, after a poor start, they won 13
games in a row which is something to admire. It's not about how you
start but how consistent you are and how you finish it.
"That's why Chelsea won the league. There are so many games to play.
It's only been four games now and six points can be very valuable.
Whoever is ruling us out already doesn't know about football."