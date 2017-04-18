NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Begovic: Chelsea 'not getting nervy' yet

2017-04-18 22:07
Chelsea logo (File)
Cape Town - Chelsea goalkeeper Asmir Begovic says that there is no reason to panic after dropping points in their quest for the Premier League title.

The Blues saw their lead cut to just four points after losing to Manchester United while second-placed Tottenham thrashed Bournemouth.

"It's not getting nervy," he told the club’s website. "We are an experienced group of players who have been there and done this before.

"We have to just focus on getting better for the next game. We'll bounce back. There is still lots to play for this season.

"We just have to do our job. We still have a four-point advantage which at the beginning of the season we would have taken at this stage.

"We just have to concentrate on ourselves. If we pick up the points we need it doesn't matter what Spurs do."

Allardyce: Tough to keep Sakho

2017-04-18 22:06

