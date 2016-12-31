NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Barkley denies Hull crucial win

2016-12-31 07:37
Ross Barkley (Getty Images)
Related Links

Kingston upon Hull - Everton's mercurial talent Ross Barkley's header secured them a 2-2 draw with struggling Hull in their Premier League clash on Friday.

Barkley, who has lost his place in the England squad and been in and out of the Everton first team under manager Ronald Koeman, allowed the visitors to level for the second time.

Hull skipper Michael Dawson and then Robert Snodgrass, with his eighth of the season, had given Hull the lead on two occasions.

An own goal by Hull 'keeper David Marshall at the end of the first-half had gifted Everton their first equaliser.

The point sees Hull, who have not won in their last eight, climb off the bottom and go a point ahead of managerless Swansea who play later this weekend.

"I think it's a terrific point," said Hull manager Mike Phelan, who has the daunting prospect of seven games in January with a limited squad.

"The goal we conceded at the end of the first half changes your whole way of thinking.

"We are in a battle for the rest of the season but we're up for it."

Everton, with just two wins in their last nine games, remain marooned in seventh spot, six points adrift of Manchester United.

Koeman, who will look to strengthen the squad in the January transfer window, was not too despondent about the end result.

"I think the crowd loved this game because it was really open," the Dutchman told Sky Sports.

"Twice we showed great character and a good reaction.

"We fought for everything. We had the better chances to win the game. You like to win every game, but sometimes you have to be happy with one point."

Dawson pounced with a lovely strike for his third goal of the season although Everton would look askance at veterans Phil Jagielka and Gareth Barry.

Jagielka was beaten to a header at the near post by Curtis Davies while Barry reacted too slowly when the ball fell to Dawson.

Everton awoke to give Hull a few scares, Kevin Mirallas's deflected shot being scrambled away for a corner by Marshall and a superb Barry cross being headed against the post by Seamus Coleman.

Barry, belying his 35 years, was at the heart of most of Everton's attacking play and he went close himself from long range.

Hull, though, looked to be set to go in to the break with a rare lead until Marshall's awful blunder instead gave Everton the psychological advantage as they levelled with the last action of the half.

Marshall had his hands warmed early in the second-half but this time he made a sharp save from Romelu Lukaku's deflected effort, tipping it onto the bar.

Hull went agonisingly close to regaining the lead in the 55th minute as leading scorer Snodgrass' superb freekick beat Joel Robles in the Everton goal but was denied by the post.

Robles, who has earned a run in the team with the injury to Maarten Stekelenburg, did well to prevent Dawson doubling his tally on the hour mark when the centreback was found by Egyptian Ahmed Elmohamady.

However, there was nothing Robles could do with Snodgrass's second superb freekick.

It was awarded after Leighton Baines had fouled the impressive Harry Maguire who had seized on an error by Idrissa Gueye and run deep into Everton territory.

Hull were edging towards an invaluable victory when Barkley struck, heading home from Baines's pinpoint cross.

Everton could have stolen all three points in the final minute of normal time as Coleman's superb cross was met by substitute Dominic Calvert-Lewin but his header flashed wide of the post.

Read more on:    hull  |  everton  |  english premiership  |  ross barkley  |  soccer
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Welsh side break Ajax's 44-year win record

2016-12-31 07:38

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Proteas wrap up Sri Lankan tail, go 1-0 up Amla dismissal makes Test history Wayde van Niekerk is getting married! Rassie clears the air over Taute's Munster deal Proteas in fine fettle for Newlands
Amla dismissal makes Test history Hazard: This is the best Chelsea squad since my arrival Cook, Elgar: A firm catches fire Bolt to focus on 100m in swansong season 'Relaxed' Cook silences his critics

Fixtures
31 December 2016
Leicester City v West Ham United, King Power Stadium 17:00
Swansea City v AFC Bournemouth, Liberty Stadium 17:00
Manchester United v Middlesbrough, Old Trafford 17:00
Southampton v West Bromwich Albion, St. Mary's Stadium 17:00
Chelsea v Stoke City, Stamford Bridge 17:00
Burnley v Sunderland, Turf Moor 17:00
Liverpool v Manchester City, Anfield 19:30
01 January 2017
Watford v Tottenham Hotspur, Vicarage Road Stadium 15:30
Arsenal v Crystal Palace, Emirates Stadium 18:00
02 January 2017
Middlesbrough v Leicester City, Riverside Stadium 14:30
Manchester City v Burnley, Etihad Stadium 17:00
Everton v Southampton, Goodison Park 17:00
Sunderland v Liverpool, Stadium of Light 17:00
West Bromwich Albion v Hull City, The Hawthorns 17:00
West Ham United v Manchester United, London Stadium 19:15
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

'Beast' tackles his biggest foe - a massive python!
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 