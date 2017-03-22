Arsenal halt talks with Ozil and Sanchez

Cape Town - Arsenal will wait until the end of the season to try tie up new deals for star duo Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez.

Both players have 15 months left on their current contracts, which means that they can soon start actively looking for employment elsewhere should their wage demands not be met.

"At the moment we have not got an agreement," Wenger said when asked about contract talks with Sanchez.

"We have decided to focus on the end of the season and talk about it in the summer, it is the same situation with Ozil because once you don't find an agreement and it lasts, it is not good so it is better you get it out and sit down in the summer."

There is also the uncertainty surrounding the future of manager Arsene Wenger, who could be set to finally end his tenure at the club.

The Gunners have seen some of their best players walk away for little or no money in recent years, and risk losing two of their biggest names once again.