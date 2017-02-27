'Animal' Ibrahimovic thanks kids, Mourinho

London - Zlatan Ibrahimovic thanked his children and Jose
Mourinho for getting him to sign for Manchester United but refused to commit
his future to the club after his goals helped them win the League Cup.
Ibrahimovic scored United's first and their winner in a 3-2
victory over Premier League rivals Southampton at Wembley on Sunday as they
lifted their first trophy under Mourinho.
Both Portuguese manager Mourinho and Swedish striker
Ibrahimovic are in their first season at Old Trafford, having previously worked
together at Inter Milan.
Ibrahimovic's contract expires at the end of the season,
although there is a one-year extension clause.
His double against the Saints took his tally for the
campaign to 26 goals and helped him win the 30th major trophy of his
illustrious career.
Asked about his plans for next season, Ibrahimovic said:
"Let's see what happens.
"I think in your career you have moments. I did not
come to England before because it was not the moment.
"I came when I thought it was the moment and the moment
was there."
Ibrahimovic, 35, added: "If we speak about the coach
(Mourinho), England, the Premier League, the club has to thank him because he
called me and asked me to come here, otherwise I would not have been here.
"Even my two kids wanted to see me play at United. I
had my mind somewhere else. Before, everything was coming on top of the table,
then Jose called.
"I have a special relationship with him. When he called
it was basically, 'tell me what number I should wear'.
"My mind was not here. Then my kids started to bump my
head and Jose called, then I am here."
Ibrahimovic relished that he was confounding all those who
thought him too old for the Premier League.
"I know I look good. I feel fresh. I feel good. I feel
like an animal. I feel like a lion. I feel in good shape. I train hard."
Ibrahimovic was equally bullish when asked if the only way
was down if he left United, one of world football's most well-known teams.
"For me, or the club?," he replied. "I will
stop on top. I will not play one game by being Ibrahimovic and for what I did
before. If I don't perform, if I don't bring results, I will not play.
"I will play as long as I can bring results."
Meanwhile Ibrahimovic's agent, Mino Raiola, offered few
clues to his client's future in an interview with Talksport radio on Monday.
"I never speak about contract details with the press -
I think that's something between the player, the club and myself," he
said.
"I think we should keep it that way and just enjoy the
moment and we'll see what happens next year. I don't disclude anything.
Anything can happen and we will see what happens.
"We're now concentrated on the next cup. This was a
very important cup and very emotional for him, for me and for Mourinho
too."
Raiola said he'd never any doubts about Ibrahimovic's
ability to adjust to the Premier League.
"Knowing how he is and what kind of person and man he
is on and off the field, he can do it anywhere," he said. "He's the
only player in the world who can be successful on Mars or the moon."