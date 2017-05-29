Adams: Wenger is 'addicted' to Arsenal

Cape Town - Former Arsenal captain Tony Adams believes Arsene Wenger is incapable of leaving his post at the Emirates Stadium because he is 'addicted'.

Wenger's future is due to be decided on Tuesday, after claiming the FA Cup with a win over Chelsea at the weekend, which concluded a season that saw the Gunners finish outside the Premier League's top-four.

Adams wants to see the Frenchman move on, after 21 years at the helm, but he doesn't think his former boss is capable of letting go.

"Arsenal are not in the Champions League next season. I don't think they're going to be anywhere near the title. They've just had a fantastic FA Cup win after an amazing 20 years. I hope he calls it a day," Adams told the Guardian.

"Maybe he thinks they can win the league next year or get back into Europe. I don't know if he can let go. That's why I think he'll hold on to Arsenal.

"He said, 'I've turned down every club in the world.' But he would've been sacked after a year at Madrid. He would've had to go to from club to club.

"But, at Arsenal, he's got total dominance. The board do nothing. Arsene has a free reign. He's earning them so much money he can do what he wants. And I don't think Arsene can let go. It's an addiction."