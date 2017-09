Trezeguet: Facing Messi will motivate Dybala

Cape Town - Former Juventus striker David Trezeguet has heaped praise on Bianconeri star Paulo Dybala ahead of the Old Lady's clash with Barcelona in the Champions League.



Juve are preparing to take on Barcelona in their group-stage opener on Tuesday, which will see Dybala come up against Blaugrana superstar Lionel Messi.

Trezeguet believes Dybala will be extra motivated for the game due to the presence of Messi, and has also dubbed him as a force in both the present and future.

He told Tuttosport: "We know Messi very well, he was also crucial in Barca’s last game against Espanyol.

“And Dybala... Well, Paulo is the present, but he’s also the future. He’s started very well: he’s been scoring a lot and I see him well physically.

“He also has the qualities of a player at the highest level. He’ll be fired up at Camp Nou: he surely can’t wait to get on the pitch, at a stadium with the mystique [of Camp Nou].

“Facing Messi again will really motivate him. Would I like to be compared to the best player in the world? I’ve also seen that he can live with certain responsibilities, with determination but also calmness.

“It’s clear that Messi has more experience and is at a different point in his career, but Paulo’s growing a lot and maybe Messi’s motivating him to improve.

"He’s become smarter on the pitch, he moves at the right time, he’s immediately aware of what’s going on around him, he knows when to push and keep the ball."

