Monaco beat Dortmund to reach semi-finals

Monaco - Kylian Mbappe's early goal set Monaco on their way to a 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg to seal a 6-3 aggregate victory.

Mbappe struck after just three minutes in Monaco with Radamel Falcao and Valere Germain also on target for the hosts either side of a Marco Reus effort shortly after half-time.

Monaco are through to the semi-finals for the first time in 13 seasons and will face either Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid or Juventus for a place in the June 3 final in Cardiff.