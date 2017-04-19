NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Champions League

Monaco beat Dortmund to reach semi-finals

2017-04-19 22:48
Radamel Falcao (Getty Images)
Related Links

Monaco - Kylian Mbappe's early goal set Monaco on their way to a 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg to seal a 6-3 aggregate victory.

Mbappe struck after just three minutes in Monaco with Radamel Falcao and Valere Germain also on target for the hosts either side of a Marco Reus effort shortly after half-time.

Monaco are through to the semi-finals for the first time in 13 seasons and will face either Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid or Juventus for a place in the June 3 final in Cardiff.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Juventus hold firm to knock out Barcelona

2017-04-19 22:47

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
McKeever offers SA Rugby solution to Super Rugby poser The next Springbok skipper has to be ... 25 years: Our best Proteas Test XI British & Irish Lions squad for NZ tour named Super Rugby: Weekend teams
British & Irish Lions squad for NZ tour named 25 years: Our best Proteas Test XI McKeever offers SA Rugby solution to Super Rugby poser Jaco Kriel off the hook Joshua to Fury: shut up and get in the ring

Fixtures
19 April 2017
Barcelona v Juventus, Camp Nou 20:45
Monaco v Borussia Dortmund, Stade Louis II. 20:45
Logs
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Which English Premier League club will progress furthest in this season's Champions League?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane weighs in on Springbok captaincy debate
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 