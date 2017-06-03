NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Champions League

History awaits Madrid and Juventus - Ramos

2017-06-03 10:21
Sergio Ramos (Getty)
Related Links

Cardiff - Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos says an "appointment with history" awaits his side and Juventus in Saturday's glamour Champions League final at Cardiff's Principality Stadium. 

Ramos is hoping to lift the trophy for the third time in four years, which would make Zinedine Zidane's team the first to have successfully defended it in the Champions League era. 

Juventus, who have lost four finals since winning the tournament for a second time in 1996, are seeking to complete the first treble of Serie A, Coppa Italia and European Cup crowns in their history.

"We have an appointment with history," Ramos told reporters on the eve of the game in the Welsh capital. 

"We never dreamed of this opportunity, but the stats are there. 

"For us it's a wonderful opportunity to take the cup home. Then history speaks for itself." 

The final carries with it a bewildering array of potential milestones and intriguing personal subplots. 

As well as becoming the first team to retain the trophy since Arrigo Sacchi's all-conquering AC Milan in 1990, Madrid can complete their first Liga and European Cup double since the 1957-58 season.

Chasing a fourth Champions League win, Madrid talisman Cristiano Ronaldo needs one goal to equal Lionel Messi's tally of 11 and become a Champions League top scorer for the fifth year in a row.

Juventus can become the eighth European club to have completed the Treble and the second from Italy, after Jose Mourinho's Inter Milan in 2010. 

But no team has lost more European Cup finals than their six and they have lost their last four in succession, including a 1-0 defeat by Madrid in the 1998 decider in Amsterdam. 

Juve right-back Dani Alves can become the first player to win three European Trebles, having previously achieved the feat twice with Barcelona. 

Meanwhile, three players - Juve pair Sami Khedira and Gonzalo Higuain and Madrid striker Alvaro Morata - and Real coach Zidane will be going up against their former club.

With thoughts of last week's deadly terror attack in Manchester still fresh in the memory, there will be tight security around the game and fans have been banned from bringing bags into the stadium.

Security concerns also mean the roof of the Principality Stadium will be closed, making it the first final in the competition's history to be played in indoor conditions. 

"I think if there is a roof, it was obviously built to be used," said sanguine Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, who has lost Champions League finals in 2003 and 2015. 

"I think it's quite normal. I don't mind. I've already played in such conditions, in Amsterdam against Ajax and at the 2002 World Cup, and there's no real difference. 

"If it preserves the pitch and the show, that's fine." 

With both teams at full-strength, the main source of intrigue concerns whether Zidane will pick Cardiff native Gareth Bale, who has been out since April 23 with a calf problem, or, as expected, keep faith with Isco. 

While 11-time champions Madrid possess the competition's sharpest attack, Juve boast its meanest defence, having successively shut down the sparkling attacks of Barcelona and Monaco en route to Cardiff. 

Zidane believes it should make for an entertaining encounter. 

"I have played and lived in Juve. I don't expect just defence," said the Frenchman, who spent five years in Turin between 1996 and 2001. 

"They have so much more than that. It will be an open game and that's good." 

Juve were convincingly beaten by Barcelona in their last final appearance in 2015, but coach Massimiliano Allegri says none of his players will be thinking about the past. 

"We've lost six finals, but history doesn't count," said the former AC Milan coach. 

"There's no point thinking of what happened 15, 20 or 50 years ago. We just need to do what we need to do to bring the cup home."

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Khenissi stars as Esperance upset Sundowns

2017-06-03 08:22

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
De Villiers: Driven by desperation Spedding: Pressure is on the Boks Junior Boks call up injury replacements The case for Russell Domingo Benni McCarthy: I'm still alive!
Loftus expecting 40 000 for Boks v France Dash-cam video of Tiger Woods' DUI arrest released Bafana drop to 65th in world rankings Unsung Lions hero can stake Bok claim Serena quashes baby's gender rumours

Fixtures
Saturday, 03 June 2017
Juventus v Real Madrid, National Stadium 20:45
Logs
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Which English Premier League club will progress furthest in this season's Champions League?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Scott Dixon's horror Indy 500 crash
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 