NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Champions League

Griezmann stars as Atletico see off Leverkusen

2017-02-22 05:43
Antoine Griezmann (Supplied)
Related Links

Leverkusen - Antoine Griezmann was among the scorers for Atletico Madrid as they weathered a late storm against Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday to claim a 4-2 victory in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

Saul Niguez and Griezmann put the Spanish side two goals up at the interval, but Leverkusen pulled one back through Karim Bellarabi at the start of the second half.

A Kevin Gameiro penalty then restored Atletico's two-goal advantage just before the hour mark, and while a Stefan Savic own goal gave Leverkusen hope again, Fernando Torres came off the bench to make it 4-2 late on.

"It was a brilliant game for us, and the result could have been even better," said Atletico coach Diego Simeone. "We were almost perfect in the first half."

The home side put in a brave performance and came close to equalising in the last 10 minutes, but Torres's late goal sealed a deserved victory for the visitors ahead of the return in Spain next month.

Leverkusen started brightly, while Atletico looked to hit them on the break.

In the 17th minute, the away side pounced. Cutting in from the right, Saul Niguez curled a fine shot into the far corner from the edge of the penalty area.

Atletico then grasped the game by the scruff of the neck and in the 25th minute a mistake by Aleksandar Dragovic allowed Gameiro to run at goal before squaring the ball to Griezmann, who rifled a shot past Bernd Leno.

To their credit, Leverkusen rallied and Kevin Kampl forced an excellent save from Miguel Angel Moya from long range.

Only a fine stop by Leno at the other end prevented Griezmann from scoring again but Leverkusen quickly pulled a goal back at the start of the second half. Benjamin Henrichs found space on the right and delivered a low cross which Bellarabi turned into the far corner.

"We found it difficult to get into the game in the first half, and Atletico did their job very well," Bellarabi told Sky after the game.

It was no less than the Leverkusen forwards deserved, but their defence continued to struggle. Gameiro first hit the bar before extending Atletico's lead from the penalty spot just before the hour mark.

Dragovic was at fault again as he wrestled Gameiro to the ground, the Frenchman calmly stroking the ball down the middle from the spot to make it 3-1.

Leverkusen refused to give up and an own goal gifted them another route back into the game on 66 minutes.

Fresh off the bench, Joel Pohjanpalo delivered a fine cross which ricocheted off Savic and into the Atletico net.

At 3-2, the hosts looked invigorated, and Javier Hernandez nearly equalised with 10 minutes to go, his shot cleared just in front of the line by Filipe Luis.

"We showed passion and readiness to fight," Leverkusen coach Roger Schmidt told Sky. "We had a very good 15 minutes towards the end, where the whole stadium got behind us."

But substitute Torres secured the win late on, heading the ball in at the near post to make it 4-2 with just four minutes to play.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Leicester must forget fairytale - Vardy

2017-02-21 22:14

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Super Rugby: Weekend teams Rabada fetches R9.8m in IPL auction Tahir snubbed in 2017 IPL auction Land Rover dumps Carter over drunk-driving case Death overs still shaky for Proteas
'Go eff yourself': Ernie hits back at critics Redelinghuys scoops top Lions award SA coaching blueprint takes shape Woods nursing back spasms, advised to limit activities Chiefs working towards a winning mentality, says Khune

Fixtures
22 February 2017
Porto v Juventus, Estádio Do Dragão 21:45
Sevilla v Leicester City, Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán 21:45
07 March 2017
Arsenal v Bayern München, Emirates Stadium 21:45
Napoli v Real Madrid, Stadio San Paolo 21:45
08 March 2017
Barcelona v PSG, Camp Nou 21:45
Borussia Dortmund v Benfica, Signal-Iduna-Park 21:45
14 March 2017
Juventus v Porto, Juventus Stadium 21:45
Leicester City v Sevilla, King Power Stadium 21:45
15 March 2017
Atlético Madrid v Bayer Leverkusen, Estadio Vicente Calderón 21:45
Monaco v Manchester City, Stade Louis II. 21:45
Logs
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Which English Premier League club will progress furthest in this season's Champions League?

Latest Multimedia

SA charity makes waves at the Laureus Sports Awards
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 