NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Champions League

Griezmann gives Atletico slender Leicester lead

2017-04-13 06:38
Antoine Griezmann (Getty)
Related Links

Madrid - Antoine Griezmann's penalty handed Atletico Madrid a slender 1-0 advantage over Leicester City in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday.

In a game of very few chances, Griezmann proved decisive as it was he who also won the penalty with a lung-busting run from well inside his own half before being brought down by Marc Albrighton midway through the first half.

The French international put his previous penalty demons behind him to convert from the spot and put Atletico in the driving seat for a third semi-final in four seasons.

However, Leicester still have reason to believe their dream run on their first appearance in the Champions League can continue when the sides meet again on April 18.

And manager Craig Shakespeare claimed his side were undone by referee Jonas Eriksson as he believed Griezmann was fouled outside the area.

"I think we were hard done by," said Shakespeare.

"I think it is one of the major decisions in the game. It is a definite foul but it is outside the box."

Atletico coach Diego Simeone lamented his side's inability to kill the tie, but lauded Leicester's defensive effort.

"Maybe we lacked a clinical finish," said the Argentine.

"After the 1-0 Leicester defended very well, sat deep, waited for a counter-attack and we couldn't create more chances.

"They bet everything on the second leg."

The behaviour of Leicester's travelling fans was in the spotlight after 10 were arrested in violent clashes with police on Tuesday night and Wednesday before kick-off.

However, the 3,000 travelling supporters high in the rafters of the Calderon were largely silenced by Atletico's dominance of the match.

Unusually for Simeone's men they were in almost complete control of possession, but largely limited to shots from long range.

Koke came closest from distance when he drilled an effort off the outside of the post after just five minutes.

Yannick Carrasco then slashed wildly at a volley when well-placed at the back post.

Griezmann and Saul Niguez were next to take aim from outside the box, but both failed to find the target with powerful drives that flew over Kasper Schmeichel's goal.

Leicester had been enjoying their best spell of the half when suddenly they were caught short-handed at the back on 27 minutes.

Griezmann collected the ball outside his own area and ran to just inside the Leicester box before being crudely barged over by Albrighton.

Schmeichel had saved a penalty in each of Leicester's two legs against Sevilla in the last 16 and Griezmann had missed his last four for Atletico, including in last season's Champions League final.

However, Griezmann sent the Dane the wrong way from the spot to register his 24th goal of the season.

Both sides seemed content to settle the tie at the King Power in six days' time with Atletico holding a 1-0 advantage after the break.

Leicester were without captain Wes Morgan due to a back injury and his return to health will be even more important for the second leg as Robert Huth will be suspended after being booked for chopping down Griezmann.

Griezmann was the standout performer and nearly added an assist to the only goal but Angel Correa couldn't quite stretch to reach his dangerous low cross 17 minutes from time.

Leicester, meanwhile, didn't threaten an away goal as Atletico held out for their 18th clean sheet in 22 home Champions League games since Simeone took charge.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Ronaldo hits 100th European goal as Real win at Bayern

2017-04-12 23:05

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Morris sets IPL alight with whirlwind knock 3 rugby players charged with gang rape Div: Bulking up a big problem in SA Bok heartbreaker 'not wanted' at Toulon Jake White: Super Rugby cull a 'great decision'
Owens: Boks v All Blacks in 2013 my best Test Alonso to miss Monaco to race in Indy 500 Exercise physiologist guru offers Van Niekerk advice Sale to step up bid for Faf after Phillips retirement? Grace returns to RBC Heritage for title defence

Fixtures
18 April 2017
Real Madrid v Bayern Munchen, Estadio Santiago Bernabeu 20:45
Leicester City v Atletico Madrid, King Power Stadium 20:45
19 April 2017
Barcelona v Juventus, Camp Nou 20:45
Monaco v Borussia Dortmund, Stade Louis II. 20:45
Logs
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Which English Premier League club will progress furthest in this season's Champions League?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Tendulkar makes singing debut
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 