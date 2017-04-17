Godin: Vardy good enough for Atletico

Cape Town - Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin believes Leicester forward Jamie Vardy has what it takes to play for most clubs in the world, including Diego Simeone's side.

Uruguay international Godin has played with a several of the best forwards in the game for club in country, including Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani, Sergio Aguero, Radamel Falcao and Diego Costa, and feels Vardy is of the same ilk.

"Of course he would, he is a great player," the Atletico vice-captain told the press before Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg against the Foxes.

"I think he would fit in at the vast majority of teams in the world. Who wouldn't want a striker who kills himself for the team and then gives you so many attacking solutions?

"He fights and competes in every game and never gives a single ball up for lost. A striker like that is fundamental for a team that plays the way Leicester do. They wouldn't be the Leicester we know without him."

Vardy cut a forlorn figure during last week's first leg, when Atletico ran out 1-0 winners thanks to Antoine Griezmann's first-half penalty.

Godin, though, says the England international failed to make an impact because of the respect the Atletico defence showed him.

"He was virtually alone up front and if he didn't touch the ball much, it's because we paid him a huge amount of attention," Godin continued.

"We were very focused on not giving him space and cutting off the attacking avenues to him. We know how good he is and how capable he is of creating chances on his own."