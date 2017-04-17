NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Champions League

Godin: Vardy good enough for Atletico

2017-04-17 19:48
Jamie Vardy (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin believes Leicester forward Jamie Vardy has what it takes to play for most clubs in the world, including Diego Simeone's side.

Uruguay international Godin has played with a several of the best forwards in the game for club in country, including Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani, Sergio Aguero, Radamel Falcao and Diego Costa, and feels Vardy is of the same ilk.

"Of course he would, he is a great player," the Atletico vice-captain told the press before Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg against the Foxes.

"I think he would fit in at the vast majority of teams in the world. Who wouldn't want a striker who kills himself for the team and then gives you so many attacking solutions?

"He fights and competes in every game and never gives a single ball up for lost. A striker like that is fundamental for a team that plays the way Leicester do. They wouldn't be the Leicester we know without him."

Vardy cut a forlorn figure during last week's first leg, when Atletico ran out 1-0 winners thanks to Antoine Griezmann's first-half penalty. 

Godin, though, says the England international failed to make an impact because of the respect the Atletico defence showed him.

"He was virtually alone up front and if he didn't touch the ball much, it's because we paid him a huge amount of attention," Godin continued.

"We were very focused on not giving him space and cutting off the attacking avenues to him. We know how good he is and how capable he is of creating chances on his own."

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Blues great Terry to leave Chelsea

2017-04-17 18:56

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Mallett: Lions bullied Stormers RWC snub for Newlands and Kings Park? Blitzboks strengthen lead despite Singapore stumble 5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 8 Hamilton takes blame for Bahrain penalty
Currie Cup a no-go for Super Rugby entry KP, Gayle confirmed for SA T20 spectacle PIC: Shirtless Player alone on beach after #SB2K17 snub Agassi: Federer could play for 'four or five years' Super Rugby axe: EP president not panicking

Fixtures
18 April 2017
Real Madrid v Bayern Munchen, Estadio Santiago Bernabeu 20:45
Leicester City v Atletico Madrid, King Power Stadium 20:45
19 April 2017
Barcelona v Juventus, Camp Nou 20:45
Monaco v Borussia Dortmund, Stade Louis II. 20:45
Logs
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Which English Premier League club will progress furthest in this season's Champions League?

Latest Multimedia

How did Mark Keohane's Stormers v Lions pick pan out?
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 