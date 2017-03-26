NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Dembele aiming for UCL title with Dortmund

2017-03-26 19:41
Borussia Dortmund (AFP)
Cape Town - France winger Ousmane Dembele has revealed that he is eager to win the UEFA Champions League with Borussia Dortmund.

The 19-year-old has quickly become a key player for the BVB, after joining the Bundesliga club from Stade Rennais at the start of the season, and is determined to fight for Europe's top club prize.

Dortmund are set to face Monaco in the quarterfinal stage of the Champions League next month.

“I dream of winning the Champions League. I really want to win it, preferably with Dortmund,” he said, according to the official Bundesliga website.

Despite making a big impact at Dortmund, Dembele admitted that he will need to work hard to still improve some areas of his game.

“I know I have played less well in some matches," he added. “I talked with the coach and it's normal to have that situation. I have to improve defensively. 

"The most important thing is to play regularly, and at this level, I am very happy.”

Tau pleased with first Bafana goal

2017-03-26 19:04

