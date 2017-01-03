NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Champions League

Chelsea fans given suspended terms in racist incident

2017-01-03 21:33
Related Links

Paris - A French court Tuesday gave suspended jail terms to four Chelsea football fans over a racist incident before a Champions League match in Paris and ordered them to pay the victim €10,000 in compensation.

The men were seen in video footage that showed a black man being pushed back twice as he tried to board a Metro train full of fans of the English Premier League giants in February 2015 as they travelled to a game against Paris Saint Germain.

In the background, Chelsea fans can be heard chanting: "We are racist, we are racist and that's the way we like it."

After a one-day trial, the court gave suspended one-year sentences to Richard Barklie, a 52-year-old former Northern Ireland policeman, and William Simpson, 27, neither of whom attended the trial in the French capital.

Joshua Parsons, 22, a former pupil of the elite Millfield school in England, now working in the building trade, and James Fairbairn, 25, a civil engineer, were given suspended prison terms of eight and six months respectively. Both men were in court.

The court ordered the men collectively to pay €10,000 to the victim, Souleymane Sylla, a commuter who was not attending the match.

After giving evidence, Parsons apologised to Sylla, a 35-year-old Frenchman of Mauritanian origin, but denied his actions had been racist.

Turning to the father of four at the Palais de Justice, Parsons said: "I am very sorry to Mr Sylla, but I was not racist in any way."

The incident was recorded by a passenger and widely used in the British and French media.

Under French law, the men could have been jailed for up to seven years and fined €100,000.

Barklie, Simpson and Parsons have already been banned from football stadiums in England over their role in the incident.

Barklie, the oldest of the accused, is seen pushing Sylla at least once in the video. The men were charged after they were identified in the video.

Parsons, wearing a three-piece grey suit, told the court he had been drinking in a Paris bar for five hours before the incident.

He admitted the atmosphere in the train had been "hot and hostile" but said the supporters had blocked entry to Sylla because the carriage was full, not because of his skin colour.

He claimed he had not even noticed that Sylla was black until he saw the video footage in the media after the incident.

Parsons also claimed that the chanting was in another carriage and the supporters doing it "could not even see Mr Sylla".

He said he had had to quit his job and move from his home in Surrey, southeast England, to Cornwall hundreds of miles away to escape the media attention following the incident.

Fairbairn denied the prosecution's claim that during the incident he had made a gesture contrasting the colour of his skin with Sylla's.

"All I can say is that I did not do that," he told the court, adding that he found the racist chanting "disgusting".

Defence lawyer Caroline Toby said Fairbairn had been convicted because "he was in the wrong place at the wrong time".

Sylla told the court he had believed he was going to die in the incident and had been left traumatised afterwards, which had affected his work and his marriage.

"He has not been able to lead a normal life for 18 months," Jim Michel-Gabriel told the court.

Dismissing claims his client was motivated by winning compensation, the lawyer added: "He wanted to appear before you today to regain his dignity."

After the verdict, Sylla told the court: "Justice has been done."

Read more on:    chelsea  |  champions league  |  soccer
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Guardiola's dark mood chimes with City form

57 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Elgar: De Kock is a 'freak' Kyle Abbott set to ditch Proteas? Rabada, Philander destroy Sri Lanka Racing 92 set to take Goosen to court? Quinny v Gilly: yes, the rivalry’s real
Amla dismissal makes Test history Hazard: This is the best Chelsea squad since my arrival Cook, Elgar: A firm catches fire Bolt to focus on 100m in swansong season 'Relaxed' Cook silences his critics

Fixtures
14 February 2017
Benfica v Borussia Dortmund, Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica (da Luz) 21:45
PSG v Barcelona, Parc des Princes 21:45
15 February 2017
Bayern München v Arsenal, Allianz-Arena 21:45
Real Madrid v Napoli, Estadio Santiago Bernabéu 21:45
21 February 2017
Bayer Leverkusen v Atlético Madrid, BayArena 21:45
Manchester City v Monaco, Etihad Stadium 21:45
22 February 2017
Porto v Juventus, Estádio Do Dragão 21:45
Sevilla v Leicester City, Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán 21:45
07 March 2017
Arsenal v Bayern München, Emirates Stadium 21:45
Napoli v Real Madrid, Stadio San Paolo 21:45
08 March 2017
Barcelona v PSG, Camp Nou 21:45
Borussia Dortmund v Benfica, Signal-Iduna-Park 21:45
Logs
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Which English Premier League club will progress furthest in this season's Champions League?

Latest Multimedia

'Beast' tackles his biggest foe - a massive python!
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 