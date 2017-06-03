NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Champions League

Ceferin would love a fresh-looking final

2017-06-03 07:25
Aleksander Ceferin (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Real Madrid against Juventus looks like a mouth-watering Champions League final but UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin says he would also love to see some new names fighting it out at the business end of club soccer's ultimate club competition.

Although this is the first final meeting between the two heavyweights since 1998 they have faced each other in the knockout stages three times since, as well as in another four group-stage games.

That familiarity is to be found throughout the tournament over the last decade or so, with Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and City, Borussia Dortmund, Paris St German and a handful of others perennial qualifiers from a group stage that allows the biggest clubs to advance even if they suffer a few slips along the way.

The commercial demands of the game's big hitters ensures that there will never be a return to the original straight knockout format of the pre-Champions League European Cup but footballing romantics, including Ceferin it seems, might yearn for even some occasional new blood.

Last week Scotland's Celtic celebrated the 50th anniversary of becoming the first British club to win the European Cup. They beat then-mighty Inter Milan in the final but to get there they overcame FC Zurich, Nantes, FK Vojvodina and Dukla Prague.

Those clubs and dozens more like them can now only dream about being two or three wins away from glory and Ceferin recognises the fact.

"We all know that the gap is wider and wider and we are working with financial fair play to stop it as much as possible,” Ceferin told a news conference after UEFA’s executive committee met in Cardiff on Thursday two days ahead of this year's final.

"It’s not easy for small clubs to qualify, it's a big challenge, but it’s still possible. It is far from a closed league.

"Some of the top six or seven clubs were not in the semi-finals this year so it is possible for other clubs, but I do understand that the gap is wider and wider."

Asked how he would feel about seeing one of the “outsider” clubs going all the way to the final, the Slovenian said: "I would be as excited as you. Leicester (who reached the quarter-finals) was a new name this year but I understand the situation and we are trying to make it possible for some of the small and medium-sized clubs."

Not everybody, however, is convinced and point to UEFA's decision last year to offer more guaranteed Champions League places to Europe's four biggest leagues as evidence of actions speaking louder than words.

The organisation representing Europe's domestic football leagues (EPFL) revived the idea of a "North Atlantic League" involving clubs from Scotland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Scandinavia in the face of a threatened breakaway by the biggest clubs but Ceferin said on Thursday that discussions between his organisation and EPFL were at an advanced level.

"We are very close to signing a memorandum of understanding which includes them having representation on the UEFA executive committee," he said.

The executive committee also agreed on Thursday to continue the "ABBA" experiment which uses a tie-break order in penalty shoot-outs and also with the experimental use of red and yellow cards for team officials and coaches - but made no progress on the implementation of video technology.

Ceferin also announced he was giving his "President's Award" to Francesco Totti, who retired last week after a remarkable 24-year career with AS Roma, and that Uefa would also be instigating a Hall of Fame.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

All Juventus and Real Madrid Records

46 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Kaplan: Kiwis masters of subtle nuances De Villiers: Driven by desperation Spedding: Pressure is on the Boks Benni McCarthy: I'm still alive! Paige 'luckiest' to be in Bok squad
Loftus expecting 40 000 for Boks v France Dash-cam video of Tiger Woods' DUI arrest released Bafana drop to 65th in world rankings Unsung Lions hero can stake Bok claim Serena quashes baby's gender rumours

Fixtures
Saturday, 03 June 2017
Juventus v Real Madrid, National Stadium 20:45
Logs
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Which English Premier League club will progress furthest in this season's Champions League?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Scott Dixon's horror Indy 500 crash
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 