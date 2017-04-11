BREAKING: Explosion on Dortmund team bus

Cape Town - According to reports, an explosion has taken place on the Borussia Dortmund team bus ahead of their Champions League clash against Monaco.

The Guardian has reported that Marc Bartra, a Spanish defender at the club, was taken to hospital. It is believed he has cuts to his arm and hands from the bus windows shattering.

Local police released a statement confirming that an explosion had taken place.

"In the run-up to the Champions League match of BVB against AS Monaco, there was an explosion near the BVB team team bus shortly after 7pm.

“According to current knowledge the windows of the bus (whole or partial) were shattered and one person was injured. It is not yet possible to say exactly what the explosion was or exactly where something exploded.”

The match between the two teams has been postponed until tomorrow.