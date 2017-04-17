NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Champions League

Bale out of Bayern return, doubt for Clasico

2017-04-17 16:50
Gareth Bale (Getty)
Madrid - Real Madrid will be without Gareth Bale as they look to book their place in a record seventh straight Champions League semi-final against Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

Bale is sidelined by the recurrence of an ankle problem picked up in Madrid's 2-1 first-leg win last week and is also a doubt for Real's crunch La Liga clash with Barcelona on Sunday.

The Welshman was sidelined for three months earlier in the season after suffering ligament damage in his right ankle.

"Gareth worked very hard to get back into the team after his injury," said Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane on Monday.

"When he came back he was desperate to be involved and now he has a small niggle that is preventing him from being fully fit.

"I hope it is nothing and in a few days he can be with us again.

"He won't be fit for Bayern because we don't want to take any risks."

Bale missed Real's 3-2 win at Sporting Gijon on Saturday and Zidane was far from confident he will be fit in time to face Barca.

"I hope he will be with us, but we have to wait and see," he added.

"It is a question of taking it day by day."

