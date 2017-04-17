Bale out of Bayern return, doubt for Clasico

Madrid - Real Madrid will be without Gareth Bale as they
look to book their place in a record seventh straight Champions League
semi-final against Bayern Munich on Tuesday.
Bale is sidelined by the recurrence of an ankle problem
picked up in Madrid's 2-1 first-leg win last week and is also a doubt for
Real's crunch La Liga clash with Barcelona on Sunday.
The Welshman was sidelined for three months earlier in the
season after suffering ligament damage in his right ankle.
"Gareth worked very hard to get back into the team
after his injury," said Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane on Monday.
"When he came back he was desperate to be involved and
now he has a small niggle that is preventing him from being fully fit.
"I hope it is nothing and in a few days he can be with
us again.
"He won't be fit for Bayern because we don't want to
take any risks."
Bale missed Real's 3-2 win at Sporting Gijon on Saturday and
Zidane was far from confident he will be fit in time to face Barca.
"I hope he will be with us, but we have to wait and
see," he added.
"It is a question of taking it day by day."