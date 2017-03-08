Zambia send Amajita crashing out of U20 AFCON

Cape Town - The South African U20 soccer team has lost in the semi-finals of the U20 Africa Cup of Nations, going down 1-0 to Zambia after extra-time.

Amajita, who have already qualified for the U20 Soccer World Cup with their impressive run in the tournament, were treated to a hostile atmosphere from the 60 000 strong crowd in the Heroes National Stadium.

Teboho Mokoena had an excellent chance to give the visitors the lead in the 34th minute but could only shoot wide.

In the 56th minute, Zambia's Mwepu should have broken the deadlock but could only send his header wide of goal.

At the end of regulation time, the score remained 0-0 with both teams braced for extra-time.

Zambia finally broke the deadlock in the 109th minute when Edward Chilufya guided a header into the back of the net.

Amajita searched for an equaliser but it was not to be and South Africa bow out of the tournament after an excellent run while Zambia move onto the final.