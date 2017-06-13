Zambia friendly ends in defeat for Baxter's Bafana

Cape Town - Bafana Bafana have suffered a 2-1 defeat in Stuart Baxter's second game in charge of the national team, an international friendly against Zambia played at the Moruleng Stadium near Rustenburg.

Bafana Bafana were on the attack from the outset with a number of half-chances in the first quarter of the match.

These include a shot off target by Lebogang Manyama and a tremendous through ball by Manyama for Sifiso Hlanti that required a brilliant last ditch tackle by a Zambian defender to snuff out any danger.

Their enterprising play was rewarded with a goal in the 23rd minute when Manyama got onto the end of a Kermit Erasmus cross from the right and powered home after an excellent late run into the box.

The home side continued to attack with Erasmus shooting over the crossbar twice in the matter of minutes as well as Manyama almost getting in behind the Zambian defence after an excellent dink over the top by Andile Jali.

The second goal would just not come and the sides went into half-time with the score 1-0 in the favour of the hosts.

South Africa were immediately on the attack in the second half with Aubrey Ngoma making an excellent break down the left flank in the 48th minute. Unfortunately, his delivery was poor and nothing came from the attack.

Rowen Williams was called into action soon after, palming away a fierce effort from Zambia's Donashano Malama.

Zambia were on the scoreboard in the 71st minute as Mwila Phiri found the back of the net from distance to tie up the game at 1-1.

And things got worse for Baxter's men in the 79th minute when the visitors took a 2-1 lead thanks to Lubiba Mundia after a mistake by Williams.

Lorenzo Gordinho had an excellent chance to grab a draw for South Africa in the 89th minute but couldn't find the back of the net from a few metres out.

Although defeat is never easy to take, especially when it ends an 18-game unbeaten run, Baxter will take heart from the fact this was only a friendly and it did give him a chance to see other players in action in a Bafana jersey.