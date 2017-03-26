NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Bafana Bafana

Tau pleased with first Bafana goal

2017-03-26 19:04
Percy Tau (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Mamelodi Sundowns forward Percy Tau said he was delighted to have scored his first goal for South Africa during the 3-1 win over Guinea-Bissau.

The friendly fixture was reported to be the 22-year-old's debut for Bafana Bafana, but according to statistics, the Sundowns youth product featured in two CHAN fixtures in 2015 - which means he has now picked up three international caps.

However, his spectacular strike three minutes after entering the field of play, will no doubt have pleased the forward, who was playing National First Division football for Witbank Spurs 12 months ago.

"I'm very happy with my debut, especially because the team won the match at the end of the day," he said after the game.

"The opponents were strong, especially in the second half and I feel me and my teammates did enough to deserve a win. We will build on from this performance and hopefully get better.

"The squad is fairly new and we are learning a lot about ourselves as a group at the moment. If we continue taking the lessons and responding as positive as we did, we could go on to be a formidable team."

Tau has scored seven goals and registered a further seven assists in 27 games for the Brazilians this season.

Read more on:    bafana bafana  |  percy tau  |  soccer
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Rooney still has role to play for club, country: Scholes

2017-03-26 17:33

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Proteas: hail the tail that stings! Stormers running away with conference Bulls battered black and Blues Stormers escape Singapore shock AB’s absence is, strangely, instrumental in Proteas’ heroics
‘Back to the Future’ for SA in Super Rugby? Steven Kitshoff chats to Sport24 Penalty! Read now ... Jake White's new Japan job confirmed Stormers 'better prepared' for Sunwolves

Vote

Who would you like to see take over as Bafana Bafana coach following Shakes Mashaba's sacking?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane previews big SA derby
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 