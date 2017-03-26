Tau pleased with first Bafana goal

Cape Town - Mamelodi Sundowns forward Percy Tau said he was delighted to have scored his first goal for South Africa during the 3-1 win over Guinea-Bissau.

The friendly fixture was reported to be the 22-year-old's debut for Bafana Bafana, but according to statistics, the Sundowns youth product featured in two CHAN fixtures in 2015 - which means he has now picked up three international caps.

However, his spectacular strike three minutes after entering the field of play, will no doubt have pleased the forward, who was playing National First Division football for Witbank Spurs 12 months ago.

"I'm very happy with my debut, especially because the team won the match at the end of the day," he said after the game.

"The opponents were strong, especially in the second half and I feel me and my teammates did enough to deserve a win. We will build on from this performance and hopefully get better.

"The squad is fairly new and we are learning a lot about ourselves as a group at the moment. If we continue taking the lessons and responding as positive as we did, we could go on to be a formidable team."

Tau has scored seven goals and registered a further seven assists in 27 games for the Brazilians this season.