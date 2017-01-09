NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Bafana Bafana

Sundowns give SAFA the go ahead to approach Pitso?

2017-01-09 12:21
Pitso Mosimane celebrates with his players after winning the CAF Champions League. (Gavin Barker, BackpagePix).
Related Links

Cape Town - Mamelodi Sundowns president Patrice Motsepe admitted that he will release Pitso Mosimane if the South Africa Football Association (SAFA) want him as the Bafana Bafana head coach.

In a press conference held at the club's headquarters on Monday, Motsepe addressed the media about the future of the club following a successful 2016.

The Brazilians claimed a record seventh Premiership title while also adding the CAF Champions League to their silverware cabinet.

Mosimane capped off the year traveling to Japan with his charges to participate in the FIFA Club World Cup which Real Madrid eventually won.

The former Bafana Bafana mentor began 2017 on a good note as CAF crowned the 52-year-old Coach of the Year in Nigeria, Abuja last week.

A few weeks after Sundowns claimed the Champions League, Mosimane admitted that his phone as been ringing none stop but did not disclose whether any of those calls were job offers.

SAFA find themselves in a tight spot looking for the perfect candidate to fill the void left by sacked Shakes Mashaba.

Motsepe has thrown his support behind the National Senior side over the years and has done so yet again in saying that he will "release" Mosimane if SAFA want the 'Downs head coach.

"I would also do my patriotic duty and release him if requested by Bafana Bafana to do so & with Pitso's consent," said Motsepe as quoted by the club's official Twitter account.

Mosimane has distanced himself from the job as he wants to turn the Brazilians into a dominant side in Africa.

Motsepe further stated that he one day hopes to see Mosimane coach overseas.

"I would love to see Pitso coaching one of the top European Clubs," Motsepe said.

Meanwhile, Sundowns will return to training on January 18 for the second-half of the PSL season.

Read more on:    mamelodi sundowns  |  psl  |  pitso mosimane  |  soccer
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Wenger hails Welbeck patience during injury layoff’

2 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Caster Semenya ties the knot - PICTURES! Why we're allowed to be angry at Abbott Proteas rise in Test rankings Westner detailed funeral plan in suicide note Proteas: All-pace is serious option
Proteas v Oz Test itinerary announced Hash’s 100th: celebration, plus scrutiny Rabada: It would be sad to see Abbott go Tributes flood in for 'troubled' Westner Rabada: Amla is not a robot

Vote

Who would you like to see take over as Bafana Bafana coach following Shakes Mashaba's sacking?

Latest Multimedia

'Beast' tackles his biggest foe - a massive python!
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 