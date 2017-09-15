NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Sundowns defender targets Bafana call-up

2017-09-15 21:13
Motjeka Madisha (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Mamelodi Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha has lavished praise on manager Pitso Mosimane and confident his chance with the national team is around the corner.

After breaking into the Brazilians' first XI in the second-half of last season due to his dominating displays in the MultiChoice Diski Challenge triumph, Madisha earned rave reviews for his composure in defence.

Now, having earned the trust of Mosimane and the Downs technical team for a place within the Masandawana line-up, the academy graduate is ready to improve various aspects of his game.

"It was a tough season for me, and when I thought I was ready for the first team, the coach took me back to the MDC team," he told Sun Sport. 

"I'm grateful to coach Mosimane and, being a young player at such a big club, I just want to cement my place in the starting line-up.

"I'm not worried about a call-up to Bafana Bafana because I want to establish myself first at Sundowns," Madisha added. "Through hard work, I know I'll make it to the senior national team.

"I still have to improve here and there next season. African football has exposed me to different challenges and helped improve my aggression and technique as a defender."

The Chloorkop side switch their focus to the CAF Champions League on Sunday as they welcome Wydad Athletic Club to the Lucas Moripe stadium.

Kick off is at 15:00.

