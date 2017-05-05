Sports Minister congratulates Baxter on Bafana job

Cape Town - New Sports Minister Thembelani Nxesi has congratulated Stuart Baxter on being appointed Bafana Bafana coach.

"Let me take this opportunity to welcome the resent announcement by the South African Football Association (SAFA) on the naming of Stuart Baxter as the new Bafana Bafana head coach.



"Baxter's appointment comes at a time when the national team is currently competing for the qualifiers for the 2018 Soccer World Cup and the AFCON qualifiers. The coach's experience will indeed do the country proud as he joins the national team as a well travelled coach who also boost tremendous experience in his coaching career. We hope that his appointment will once more serve as a united front in spearheading national building and social cohesion. We wish him well in his career and we are indeed behind him," Nxesi said.