Shakes' lawyers want him reinstated as Bafana coach

Cape Town - Shakes Mashaba's legal representative, Claudio Bollo, wants South Africa Football Association (SAFA) to reinstate the sacked head coach.

Mashaba was fired after a lengthy court case for insulting top football officials in November last year.

According to Soccer Laduma, Bollo feels that Mashaba’s dismissal was “unfair” and is taking the case to the CCMA in hope that SAFA will give the 66-year-old his post back.

“We certainly take the view that it is an unfair dismissal and will be challenging it in the CCMA,” Bollo said.

“We also contend that SAFA should do the responsible thing, namely to hold off on appointing anyone new until the case is over and we know for sure whether Shakes will be reinstated or not.”

The next Bafana Bafana coach is still to be announced and Roger de Sa along with Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic have been touted to replace Mashaba.

With January in full swing, SAFA will need to make the announcement sooner rather than later as South Africa play their first competitive match in March.

Confirmed Bafana Bafana 2017 fixtures:

AFCON 2019 qualifier (March 24-26) - opponents TBC

International friendly on March 28 - opponents TBC

Cape Verde v South Africa - August 28

South Africa v Cape Verde - September 2

South Africa v Burkina Faso - October 2

Senegal v South Africa - November 6