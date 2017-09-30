Sandilands: We must keep faith in Bafana

Cape Town - Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Wayne Sandilands says Bafana Bafana cannot give up hope in reaching the World Cup despite major setbacks in qualifying.

Home and away defeats to African minnows Cape Verde and a decision to replay their 2-1 victory over Senegal turned Stuart Baxter's side from favourites for progression to last place in Group E with a solitary point.

While Senegal are in third place with five points, the Islanders and Burkina Faso are second and first with six points respectively.

Nonetheless, the 34-year-old keeper who embodies overcoming adversity as a reliable back-up for Mamelodi Sundowns for eight years before his off-season switch to Pirates, says anything is possible - with belief.

"There are two things that you can do, you can either sit, be depressed about it and believe that you aren't going to Russia," Sandilands told reporters.

"If you believe that, you won't go. Or you believe that you can, that there is a fighting chance and you fight. Even if it there is a slight glimmer of hope, you hold on to that and you fight.

"With that mindset, there's a possibility of going to the World Cup. I believe that we can still go."