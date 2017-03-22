NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Bafana Bafana

SAFA: Ref ban has nothing to do with us

2017-03-22 11:25
Joseph Lamptey (Gallo)
Related Links

Lloyd Burnard - Sport24

Cape Town - The South African Football Association (SAFA) says that the life-long ban of Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey, who was found guilty of influencing the match result in Bafana Bafana's 2-1 win over Senegal in November last year, has "nothing to do with them". 

The match, a World Cup qualifier played in Polokwane on November 12, 2016, saw Bafana gifted a penalty on 43 minutes when an Eleazar Rodgers header hit Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly's knee. 

To the bemusement of everybody on the pitch, Lamptey awarded Bafana a penalty for hand-ball. 

Thulani Hltashwayo made no mistake from the spot to put the hosts 1-0 up. 

It is not yet clear exactly how FIFA was made aware of Lamptey's intentions to fix the outcome of the match, but some reports have suggested irregular betting patterns as the reason. 

FIFA have said in a statement that they will give more details "once the decision becomes final and binding."

The Senegal Football Federation have applauded FIFA for their action, but they are waiting for finality on the investigation to see if any further action will be taken on the match in question. 

That win, Shakes Mashaba's last game as national coach, left South Africa in 2nd place in Group D of African qualifying for Russia 2018 - one point ahead of Senegal. 

But, for SAFA, there is nothing to discuss and they have moved on.

"It has nothing to do with us. We went there, played the game and got the three points," spokesperson Dominic Chimhavi told Sport24

"If the referee was in any way compromised, it is none of our business.

"We have also been on the receiving end of certain decisions. When we played against Burkina Faso we received (were on the receiving end of) two questionable penalties."

The match that Chimhavi was referring to took place on October 8 in Ouagadougou. It ended 1-1, but Bafana were made to survive two massive scares when Jonathan Pitroipa and Alain Traoré missed penalties for Burkina Faso.

"The long and short of it is that we have nothing to do with what has happened with this referee," Chimhavi added. 

Read more on:    safa  |  bafana bafana  |  fifa  |  joseph lamptey  |  soccer
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Liverpool great Moran dies aged 83

56 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Stransky posts post-op picture - and it's almost NSFW! Stransky to undergo plastic surgery Stormers dealt another injury blow Why SA can't have 6 Super Rugby teams Tough RWC draw awaits 7th-ranked Boks
Cheetahs to get Super Rugby payout if axed? WATCH: Emotional Wawrinka calls Federer an 'asshole' Klaasen, Ram land Indian Wells title Aguero leveller keeps Liverpool at bay Sharks, Bulls hardly shout ‘contenders’

Vote

Who would you like to see take over as Bafana Bafana coach following Shakes Mashaba's sacking?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane: Sharks most impressive of SA sides
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 