SAFA denies wrongdoing in Senegal v Bafana qualifier

Cape Town - SAFA has confirmed receiving a report from FIFA stating that Bafana Bafana will be required to replay their 2018 Soccer World Cup qualifier against Senegal that was played on November 12, 2016 in Polokwane which South Africa won 2-1, according to the SAFA website.

According to FIFA, the decision follows confirmation from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to uphold the lifetime ban of match referee Joseph Lamptey for "match manipulation".

This ruling was imposed by the FIFA Disciplinary and Appeal Committees.

In their letter, FIFA stated that the match be replayed within the November 2017 international window, with the exact date to be confirmed in due course.

SAFA is studying the contents of the report and will issue a statement on intentions to challenge that decision.

SAFA also stated categorically that it was in no way involved with any wrongdoing related to the actions of the referee.