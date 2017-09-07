NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Bafana Bafana

SAFA denies wrongdoing in Senegal v Bafana qualifier

2017-09-07 07:27
SAFA House (File)
Related Links

Cape Town - SAFA has confirmed receiving a report from FIFA stating that Bafana Bafana will be required to replay their 2018 Soccer World Cup qualifier against Senegal that was played on November 12, 2016 in Polokwane which South Africa won 2-1, according to the SAFA website.

According to FIFA, the decision follows confirmation from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to uphold the lifetime ban of match referee Joseph Lamptey for "match manipulation".

This ruling was imposed by the FIFA Disciplinary and Appeal Committees.

In their letter, FIFA stated that the match be replayed within the November 2017 international window, with the exact date to be confirmed in due course.

SAFA is studying the contents of the report and will issue a statement on intentions to challenge that decision.

SAFA also stated categorically that it was in no way involved with any wrongdoing related to the actions of the referee.

Read more on:    safa  |  bafana bafana  |  fifa  |  norman arendse  |  soccer
NEXT ON SPORT24X

'I've lost it!' Tearful Syrian commentator goes viral

32 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Mass brawl mars top schools rugby derby Anderson enters record books, reaches US Open semis You HAVE to see these Springbok, Wallaby stats FIFA orders replay of tainted Senegal v Bafana qualifier 'It’s incredible', says Anderson after reaching semis
LISTEN: Baxter's post-match press conference What?! A South African in a Grand Slam final? Bok prop Coenie fit to face Wallabies Free tickets for Cheetahs' PRO14 home debut Bafana coach Baxter: I'm totally gutted

Vote

Do you think SAFA made the right choice in appointing Stuart Baxter as head coach of Bafana Bafana?

Latest Multimedia

Laureus SA hosts star-studded summit in Mauritius
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 