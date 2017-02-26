Queiroz? Where is fair play?

Johannesburg - Despite Fifa always preaching fair play, there is absolutely no fair play in the beautiful game.

If there was, Carlos Queiroz and Roy Hodgson would not have made the short list for the Bafana Bafana coaching job.

But that is not the case as the Mozambique-born Queiroz and Englishman Hodgson have made the cut to be included in the five-man short list.

In fact, it should not come as a surprise if Queiroz gets the nod.

Compared with other contenders, Queiroz’s and Hodgson’s CVs do not come close to those of Hervé Renard, Hugo Broos and Stuart Baxter, if the SA Football Association (Safa) criteria for the job are to be followed to the letter.

But the fact that Queiroz is close to the association’s leadership makes him a favourite for the job. The former Portugal coach last coached on the continent back in 2000 when he was in charge of Bafana Bafana and his knowledge of the country and players could be misguided.

With two Africa Cup of Nations titles under his belt, Renard should automatically get the nod ahead of the others on the short list.

The Frenchman has already proven himself on the continent after winning the championship with Zambia and Côte d’Ivoire.

He is also clued up on South African football conditions as his Zambia side always had camps in the country and played friendly games against local sides. Moreover, the Zambian style of play and player physique is similar to that of the South Africans and it won’t be a mission to manage South African players.

Broos, who has just won the Nations Cup with Cameroon, also fits the bill and should be considered if Renard is not available.



The Belgian showed his shrewdness when he guided the unfancied Indomitable Lions against all odds. Unless he wants to go to the Fifa Confederations Cup in Russia in June, he should be a serious contender.

Then there is Baxter, who is not new to the position. Having been there, done that and left unceremoniously, Baxter finds himself in the mix of things, and rightfully so. The SuperSport United coach knows South African players inside out and should fancy his chances – if his club agrees to release him.

The selection panel will meet on Sunday to decide on their preferred candidate and the new coach could be announced before the end of the week.

The new coach should be in charge of Bafana’s friendly games against Angola and Guinea-Bissau next month.

