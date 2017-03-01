NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Bafana Bafana

Queiroz or Renard, who is getting the Bafana job?

2017-03-01 09:47
Carlos Queiroz. (AFP)
Related Links

Cape Town - The South African Football Association (SAFA) has reportedly trimmed the Bafana Bafana head coach candidate list down to two names.

According to the SowetanLIVE website, Herve Renard and Carlos Queiroz are said to be the choices for the Bafana Bafana hot seat.

Renard is currently the head coach of Morocco while Quieroz's contract with Iran has not been renewed.

Queiroz, who previously coached Bafana Bafana between 2000-2002, is said to be SAFA's first choice.

However, Renard will get the nod for the job if the organisation cannot meet the demands of Queiroz.

SAFA will have to cough up around R20m to pin down Queiroz into a deal as that is the estimated amount the former Manchester United assistant coach earned as Iran head coach.

Reports suggest that Queiroz’s representatives will want SAFA to either match or better the amount of money the coach earned in the Middle East.

On Monday, (February 27) the official Bafana Bafana Twitter account revealed images of a meeting between the selectors who will chose the next coach.

“Finalising naming of new Bafana Bafana coach at SAFA House,” read the Tweet.

Pictured in the meeting was Bafana Bafana legend Lucas Radebe along with SAFA president Danny Jordaan and Farouk Khan.

SAFA spokesperson Dominic Chimhavi earlier this week exclusively revealed to Sport24 that the association is “almost” close to making an announcement.

The Bafana Bafana job has been vacant since December 2016 after SAFA sacked Shakes Mashaba.

The national football governing body is expected to make the announcement before the end of the week.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Komphela: Form means nothing in Soweto derby

2017-03-01 08:31

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Strauss picks Proteas duo in best ever XI AfriForum calls for sacking of sports ministry’s media man Cheeky Watson steps down as EP president White fancies Springboks return Quinny: one knock shy of elite club
5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 1 Le Clos, Van der Burgh win gold in Stellenbosch Ibra on the double as United clinch League Cup Fichardt wins Joburg Open with last-hole birdie WRAP: Super Rugby

Vote

Who would you like to see take over as Bafana Bafana coach following Shakes Mashaba's sacking?

Latest Multimedia

SA charity makes waves at the Laureus Sports Awards
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 