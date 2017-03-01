Queiroz or Renard, who is getting the Bafana job?

Cape Town - The South African Football Association (SAFA) has reportedly trimmed the Bafana Bafana head coach candidate list down to two names.

According to the SowetanLIVE website, Herve Renard and Carlos Queiroz are said to be the choices for the Bafana Bafana hot seat.

Renard is currently the head coach of Morocco while Quieroz's contract with Iran has not been renewed.

Queiroz, who previously coached Bafana Bafana between 2000-2002, is said to be SAFA's first choice.

However, Renard will get the nod for the job if the organisation cannot meet the demands of Queiroz.

SAFA will have to cough up around R20m to pin down Queiroz into a deal as that is the estimated amount the former Manchester United assistant coach earned as Iran head coach.

Reports suggest that Queiroz’s representatives will want SAFA to either match or better the amount of money the coach earned in the Middle East.

On Monday, (February 27) the official Bafana Bafana Twitter account revealed images of a meeting between the selectors who will chose the next coach.

“Finalising naming of new Bafana Bafana coach at SAFA House,” read the Tweet.

Pictured in the meeting was Bafana Bafana legend Lucas Radebe along with SAFA president Danny Jordaan and Farouk Khan.

SAFA spokesperson Dominic Chimhavi earlier this week exclusively revealed to Sport24 that the association is “almost” close to making an announcement.

The Bafana Bafana job has been vacant since December 2016 after SAFA sacked Shakes Mashaba.

The national football governing body is expected to make the announcement before the end of the week.