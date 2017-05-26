NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Bafana Bafana

Mokotjo ruled out of Bafana squad

2017-05-26 16:34
Kamohelo Mokotjo (TEAMtalk)
Cape Town - Midfielder Kamohelo Mokotjo has been ruled out of Bafana Bafana's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Nigeria in Uyo on June 10. 

The news was confirmed on Friday when the South African Football Association (SAFA) revealed that Mokotjo would be undergoing surgery on his knee after having experienced problems with it all season. 

SAFA said they had received a full medical report from Mokotjo's Dutch club, FC Twente, explaining the decision. 

While the knee surgery is the major priority, Twente confirmed that Mokotji will also undergo a wrist operation. 

"Unfortunately, he won’t be available for the Nigeria game and Lebogang Phiri of Brondby in Denmark has been called up in his place," said Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter.

BAFANA BAFANA SQUAD:

Goalkeepers

Itumeleng Khune (Kaizer Chiefs), Darren Keet (Wits), Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United).

Defenders

Ramahlwe Mphahlele (Kaizer Chiefs), Rivaldo Coetzee (Ajax Cape Town), Thulani Hlatshwayo (Wits), Eric Mathoho (Kaizer Chiefs), Lorenzo Gordinho (Kaizer Chiefs), Abbubaker Mobara (Orlando Pirates), Tebogo Langerman (Mamelodi Sundowns), Sifiso Hlanti (Wits).

Midfielders

Hlompho Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns), Keagan Dolly (Montpellier, France), Andile Jali (K.V. Oostende, Belgium), Lebogang Phiri (Brondby, Denmark), Dean Furman (SuperSport United), Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Bongani Zungu (Vitória S.C, Portugal), Aubrey Ngoma (Cape Town City).

Forwards

Percy Tau (Mamelodi Sundowns), Lebogang Manyama (Cape Town City), Kermit Erasmus (LENS, France), Sibusiso Vilakazi (Mamelodi Sundowns), Tokelo Rantie (Genclerbirligi, Turkey), Thamsanqa Gabuza (Orlando Pirates).

