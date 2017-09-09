Mbalula lashes out at Bafana ... AGAIN!

Polokwane - Minister of Police Fikile Mbalula has slammed Bafana Bafana and labelled them as a "bunch of losers" once again following their back-to-back 2-1 defeats to Cape Verde in their 2018 Soccer World Cup qualifiers.

Those results have put Bafana's aspirations of participating at the global spectacle in Russia in serious jeopardy.

Mbalula was addressing thousands of people who gathered at Ga-Mathabatha outside Polokwane for the official opening of a new Malpsdrift Satellite Police Station on Friday.

Mbalula first bemoaned the national team’s lackluster performances when he called them a "bunch of losers" following their early exit from the African Nations Championship (CHAN) campaign on home soil back in 2014.

On Friday, the former Minister of Sport and Recreation praised the entire South African Police Service (SAPS) for their hard work and dedication in serving the nation with dignity, unlike Bafana, who he said were struggling to serve the country with the same passion despite being compensated highly by the South African Football Association (SAFA).

Mbalula reckoned it would be easier for the policemen to control the higher crime rate in South Africa if Bafana players would start respecting the citizens by not infuriating them with their disappointing efforts on the field of play.

“The South African policemen and policewomen are honouring their badge unlike Bafana Bafana who are a bunch of losers. Our policemen are not a bunch of losers," lamented Mbalula.

“Bafana Bafana are struggling, those guys are struggling because they are not doing their best for the country. They struggled to compete against Cape Verde on two occasions and now we can forget about going to Russia 2018.

“Those players are really costing us, so it’s better they stop playing football and join the Hawks and if they fail as the Hawks we’ll deploy them to the Task Force. They must come and stay with us in the mountains for seven days.

“They are the ones responsible for the endless crime in the country by upsetting our citizens with their losses. Citizens want to win that’s why they get angry and commit crimes."

Bafana have not qualified for a lucrative global showpiece since their last participation in 2002 held in South Korea/Japan although they did participate in 2010 when they hosted the tournament.

