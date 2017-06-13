Manyama: Bafana have a long way to go

Cape Town - Bafana Bafana forward Lebogang Manyama has asked his team-mates to maintain the same intensity that saw them dismantle Nigeria when they face Zambia an international friendly match.

According to the official SAFA website, Manyama believes Chipolopolo would want to redeem themselves following a shock 1-0 defeat at home against Mozambique.

“Yes, Saturday’s match against Nigeria was a massive morale booster but we should not get carried away,” said the big forward.

“We have a long way to go to get to the levels where we want to be and become a dominant force again.

“Zambia’s pride was dented over the weekend and they would like to redeem themselves in this game.

“We must be vigilant and put 150% in whatever we do going forward.”

The Cape Town City FC captain said he was happy with the camaraderie in the national set up; adding all of the players were pulling in one direction.

“Even those on the bench, you could see they were all rooting resolutely for those on the pitch up to die for the country,” said Manyama.

“In the end, Nigeria could not cope with our pace especially late in the second half when we could easily have added two or three more goals.

“We need to continue what we started in Nigeria; make winning a culture and the rest will follow.

“We need to have a go at Zambia because they can turn out to be tricky customers.”

Meanwhile, head coach Stuart Baxter concurred with the striker saying it was important to keep developing a winning South Africa style.

“It is a process and we need to maintain against Zambia because if we beat Nigeria and lose against Zambia, we will get the stick,” said Baxter.

“We have begun a process of developing something big. We need to maintain that pace against Zambia.”

The coach reiterated the need for fans, all stakeholders including the PSL to pull in one direction to achieve bigger things.

He said there was a glimpse of that South African style in Saturday’s game.

“I saw that great technique, arrogance, stability on the ball and confidence; this is typical South African culture of playing football. Who knows, we might be starting something special,” said Baxter.

“We had that tenacity in defence and creativity in the midfield; this is the hallmark of South African style of football.”

While the players and technical staff should cherish the win over Nigeria, it is always important to remain humble and remain focussed.

“But winning helps one develop mentally and physically. It breeds confidence. I would like a team that also responds strongly to adversity. That is how great football nations are made,” concluded Baxter.

Kick-off is at 19:00.