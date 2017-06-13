NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Bafana Bafana

Manyama: Bafana have a long way to go

2017-06-13 08:50
Lebogang Manyama (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Bafana Bafana forward Lebogang Manyama has asked his team-mates to maintain the same intensity that saw them dismantle Nigeria when they face Zambia an international friendly match.

According to the official SAFA website, Manyama believes Chipolopolo would want to redeem themselves following a shock 1-0 defeat at home against Mozambique.

“Yes, Saturday’s match against Nigeria was a massive morale booster but we should not get carried away,” said the big forward.

“We have a long way to go to get to the levels where we want to be and become a dominant force again.

“Zambia’s pride was dented over the weekend and they would like to redeem themselves in this game.

“We must be vigilant and put 150% in whatever we do going forward.”

The Cape Town City FC captain said he was happy with the camaraderie in the national set up; adding all of the players were pulling in one direction.

“Even those on the bench, you could see they were all rooting resolutely for those on the pitch up to die for the country,” said Manyama.

“In the end, Nigeria could not cope with our pace especially late in the second half when we could easily have added two or three more goals.

“We need to continue what we started in Nigeria; make winning a culture and the rest will follow.

“We need to have a go at Zambia because they can turn out to be tricky customers.”

Meanwhile, head coach Stuart Baxter concurred with the striker saying it was important to keep developing a winning South Africa style.

“It is a process and we need to maintain against Zambia because if we beat Nigeria and lose against Zambia, we will get the stick,” said Baxter.

“We have begun a process of developing something big. We need to maintain that pace against Zambia.”

The coach reiterated the need for fans, all stakeholders including the PSL to pull in one direction to achieve bigger things.

He said there was a glimpse of that South African style in Saturday’s game.

“I saw that great technique, arrogance, stability on the ball and confidence; this is typical South African culture of playing football. Who knows, we might be starting something special,” said Baxter.

“We had that tenacity in defence and creativity in the midfield; this is the hallmark of South African style of football.”

While the players and technical staff should cherish the win over Nigeria, it is always important to remain humble and remain focussed.

“But winning helps one develop mentally and physically. It breeds confidence. I would like a team that also responds strongly to adversity. That is how great football nations are made,” concluded Baxter.

Kick-off is at 19:00.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Moon only thinking about Amakhosi

34 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Look away Proteas fans: Cricket's most comical run out ever? UK press mocks ‘glass jaw’ Proteas 5 talking points: Boks v France, 1st Test Benni McCarthy to be unveiled as new CT City coach Choke or no choke, Proteas were a joke
5 talking points: Boks v France, 1st Test Smith 'hurt' over Proteas' Champions Trophy exit Kepler questions AB's captaincy Benni McCarthy to be unveiled as new CT City coach Anderson climbs 19 places in latest rankings

Vote

Do you think SAFA made the right choice in appointing Stuart Baxter as head coach of Bafana Bafana?

Latest Multimedia

GALLERY: French Open race to women's title
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

British & Irish Lions in NZ

The pride of England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland have combined once again to form the British & Irish Lions. Their mission? Victory over the world champion All Blacks in their own back yard. How will their three-test series pan out? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 