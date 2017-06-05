Mabunda replaces injured Kekana in Bafana squad

Cape Town - Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Tiyani Mabunda has replaced club team-mate Hlompho Kekana in the Bafana Bafana squad.

"Tiyani Mabunda has replaced injured Hlompho Kekana in Bafana Bafana squad," read a tweet from the official Bafana Bafana Twitter account.

South Africa are scheduled to face Nigeria on Saturday, June 10 in their Africa Cup Of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.

Mabunda will join the 25-man squad ahead of their flight to Uyo, Nigeria.

Kick-off is at 18:00 (SA time).

Meanwhile, Stuart Baxter has also selected Under-20 head coach Thabo Senong, goalkeeper coach Alex Heredia and the Under-17 head coach Molefi Ntseki as part of his technical team on a temporary basis, but is expected to finalise his backroom staff after the Nigeria clash.

The South African Football Association are yet to an official announcement whether Owen da Gama will remain in the national setup.

The assistant coach was in charge of Bafana Bafana on an interim basis after Shakes Mashaba was sacked last December.

