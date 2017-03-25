NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

LIVE
South Africa
0 - 0
Guinea-Bissau
2017/03/25 | 15:00 |  International Friendlies | Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban
Bafana Bafana

LIVE: Bafana Bafana v Guinea-Bissau

2017-03-25 14:55
Tashreeq Vardien - Sport24
Post a comment
Last Updated at 15:15
15:13
10' Bafana Bafana 0-0 Guinea-Bissau
15:12

9' Mphahlele is fouled and the referee issues a free-kick.

Dolly is standing behind the dead-ball situation and whips in a low free-kick but the curve of the ball is easily captured by Mabaye.
15:10
5' An early chance for Guinea as Brito finds himself in acres of space only for Itumelebg Khune to deny the forward with great body defending.
15:08
3' Both sides feeling each other out in the early stages of this match. 
15:05
1' And kick-off...
14:54
The players are walking out of the tunnel as the pre-match proceedings are about to take place. 
14:52
Da Gama has set up a really strong XI and has brought back Kamohelo Mokotjo. The midfielder was less than 24 hours approved for this match as he was reinstated as a South African citizen.
14:50
This is the first match of 2017 for Bafana Bafana and they will head onto the field without a head coach as Owen da Gama has been entrusted with the job on an interim basis.
14:44
Guinea-Bissau XI: Mabaye, Rudinilson, Soares Dabo, Lopes, Da Silva, Camara, Mendes Soares, Marinho Soares, Brito, Agostinho, Piqueti.
14:35
Bafana Bafana XI: Itumeleng Khune (GK - captain), Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Tebogo Langerman, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Eric Mathoho, Kamohelo Mokotjo, Dean Furman, Keagan Dolly, Themba Zwane, Thulani Serero, Kermit Erasmus.
24 Mar 15:00
***KICK OFF IS AT 15:00***
24 Mar 15:00

WELCOME!

LIVE scoring and interactive commentary on the international friendly between South Africa and Guinea-Bissau.
 

  • First Half begins.

  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

South Africa Guinea-Bissau
  • 0 Goals 0
  • 0 Yellow Cards 0
  • 0 Red Cards 0
Team Line-ups
  • Eric Mathoho
  • Tebogo Langerman
  • Dean Furman
  • Keagan Dolly
  • Thulani Serero
  • Kermit Erasmus
  • Thulani Hlatshwayo
  • Itumeleng Khune
  • Themba Zwane
  • Kamohelo Mokotjo
  • Ramahlwe Mphahlele
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
  • 7
  • 10
  • 11
  • 14
  • 16
  • 17
  • 20
  • 21
  • 5
  • 6
  • 7
  • 8
  • 9
  • 11
  • 12
  • 14
  • 15
  • 16
  • 19
  • Rudinilson Silva
  • Tomas Dabo
  • Zezinho
  • Francisco Junior
  • Abel Camara
  • Nanissio
  • Papa Mbaye
  • Juary Soares
  • Toni Silva
  • Agostinho Soares
  • Piqueti
Substitutions
Substitutions
  • Darren Keet
  • Rivaldo Coetzee
  • Percy Tau
  • Thabo Mnyamane
  • Lars Veldwijk
  • Luther Singh
  • Hlompho Kekana
  • Andile Jali
  • Lebogang Manyama
  • Tiyani Mabunda
  • Diamond Thopola
  • Lorenzo Gordinho
  • 1
  • 2
  • 6
  • 8
  • 9
  • 12
  • 13
  • 15
  • 18
  • 23
  • 24
  • 25
  • 1
  • 2
  • 10
  • 13
  • 17
  • 20
  • 22
  • Rui Dabo
  • Aldair
  • Sana Camara
  • Abudu
  • Joao Mario
  • Manconi
  • Mamadu

