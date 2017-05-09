Jordaan named CAF Marketing & TV chairperson

Cape Town - South African Football Association (SAFA) President Danny Jordaan has been named the new CAF Chairperson of the Marketing and TV Committee.

Jordaan, who was chief organiser of the 2010 Soccer World Cup was also named Deputy Chair of the Club Licensing Committee while 1988 African Player of the Year, Kalusha Bwalya heads the Technical and Development Committee.



According to the official SAFA website, President of the Nigeria Football Federation Amaju Melvin Pinnick has been appointed the President of the Organising Committee for the Africa Cup of Nations - the most important committee in the workings of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) aside from the Executive Committee.

At the inaugural meeting of the CAF Executive Committee which took place on Monday in Manama, Bahrain, on the margin of the 67th FIFA Congress starting on Tuesday, Pinnick was also named the President of the CAF Media Committee.

The NFF supremo will have President of the Zimbabwe Football Federation, Philip Chiyangwa as his deputy in the AFCON panel. It is the first time in CAF’s 60-year history that a Nigerian would head the very influential Organising Committee for the Africa Cup of Nations - CAF’s flagship competition which is of the same age. Former CAF President Issa Hayatou chaired the AFCON panel during his tenure.

In the Media Committee, Pinnick replaces Anjorin Moucharafou, the Benin Republic FA boss whom he pummeled at the CAF Elections in Ethiopia in March to become an Executive Committee member.

Only four days ago, at its 53rd Full Council Meeting at the Yankari Game Reserve in Bauchi, the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) presented the NFF President, who is also Member of the very influential Organising Committee for FIFA Competitions, with a Merit Award for outstanding support to SWAN.

Also on Monday, the CAF Executive Committee named the President of Ghana FA, Kwesi Nyantakyi as First Vice President, with his DR Congo opposite number, Omani Constant Selemani, named the Second Vice President.

Sierra Leone FA boss, Isha Johansen heads the Women’s Football Committee.

President of Uganda FA, Moses Magogo was co-opted into the CAF Executive Committee for 2017-2021 cycle. In the poll for the remaining African member of the FIFA Council, Hani Abo Rida of Egypt defeated former Cameroonian FIFA Development Officer Zelkifli Ngoufonja by 50 votes to 4.