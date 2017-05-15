Jordaan dismisses claims he chose Bafana coach

Cape Town - South African Football Association (SAFA) president, Danny Jordaan said the appointment of Stuart Baxter as Bafana Bafana coach was a unanimous decision by the committee charged with the responsibility to find a replacement for sacked Shakes Mashaba.

“He (Baxter) was employed with the unanimous backing of the entire search committee. The criteria for entry and for consideration is clear. If you did not even meet any of the 11 criteria, you were not a candidate. So we had to measure each candidate against (the criteria). If you have 70 candidates, some will be stronger in one element of the criteria and less so in others. But you have to look so in balance. On that basis I told you the decision was unanimous. Things were discussed, point by point against the candidate. In entirety we were happy that he (Baxter) ticked all the boxes”, said Jordaan in Baxter’s first press conference at SAFA House on Monday afternoon.

He was responding to questions by journalists informed by reports that Jordaan solely took the decision on who was to take over the reigns as a national team coach.